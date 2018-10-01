World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. MAIN OFFICE
  6. 2018
  7. LT House / MAIN OFFICE

LT House / MAIN OFFICE

  • 08:00 - 1 October, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
LT House / MAIN OFFICE
Save this picture!
LT House / MAIN OFFICE, © Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

© Rafael Gamo © Rafael Gamo © Rafael Gamo © Rafael Gamo + 21

  • Architects

    MAIN OFFICE

  • Location

    Sayulita, Mexico

  • Author Architects

    Sima Agisheva, Dante Borgo, Isabella Eriksson

  • Team

    Pablo Alemán, Montserrat Bucio, Brenda Cibrian, Rodrigo de la Torre, Luis Gordian, Manuel Guerrero

  • Area

    219.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographer

    Rafael Gamo
Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Sayulita, a well-known surfers’ town on the West coast of Mexico, the building stands on the beachfront and blends smoothly into the steep and articulated topography, with a breathtaking view over the Pacific Ocean.

Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
Save this picture!
Axonometric / Site
Axonometric / Site
Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
Save this picture!
Longitudinal Section
Longitudinal Section

Carefully integrating architecture and the tranquil tropical landscape, LT House has been designed around the living palm and almond trees, plantains and ferns that join the site’s topography in playing a key role in ensuring a clear view to the waterfront from all its spaces, both internal and external.

Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan / Main House
Ground floor plan / Main House
Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
Save this picture!
First floor plan / Main House
First floor plan / Main House

Composed of three small houses situated on the top of the hill, the original complex built in the 50’s was in poor condition due to humidity problems and lack of maintenance. MAIN OFFICE initially focused on the renovation and preservation of the original essence, and then on the design of a new main building and a guest house facing the beach on the lower part of the property.

Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

MAIN OFFICE connects the various levels through a series of concrete platforms that adapts to the topography, walkways and vibrant gardens. The border between interior and exterior dissolves. The single-family house features a kitchen with a panoramic view, an open living and dining area linked to the infinity pool, a bedroom with handcrafted concrete bathtub built in-situ, and a terrace with a stunning ocean view.

Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

Both the construction system and the materials employed have been derived from local resources. Cement blocks finished with white stucco shape the walls, while polished concrete enhances the architectural quality of floors and fixed furniture. For the warm interior furniture, closets, doors and window frames, indigenous Parota wood has been used for its resistance to humidity, to salinity in the air and to exposure to strong sunlight.

Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
MAIN OFFICE
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Mexico
Cite: "LT House / MAIN OFFICE" [CASA LT / MAIN OFFICE] 01 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/902789/lt-house-main-office/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »