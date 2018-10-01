LT House / MAIN OFFICE

+ 21

Architects MAIN OFFICE

Location Sayulita, Mexico

Author Architects Sima Agisheva, Dante Borgo, Isabella Eriksson

Team Pablo Alemán, Montserrat Bucio, Brenda Cibrian, Rodrigo de la Torre, Luis Gordian, Manuel Guerrero

Area 219.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographer Rafael Gamo

Construction Terraza Construcciones, Sayulita (Mexico)

Furniture Design MAIN OFFICE

Built Area 175 m2, 219 sqm (renovación) More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Sayulita, a well-known surfers’ town on the West coast of Mexico, the building stands on the beachfront and blends smoothly into the steep and articulated topography, with a breathtaking view over the Pacific Ocean.

Carefully integrating architecture and the tranquil tropical landscape, LT House has been designed around the living palm and almond trees, plantains and ferns that join the site’s topography in playing a key role in ensuring a clear view to the waterfront from all its spaces, both internal and external.

Save this picture! Ground floor plan / Main House

Save this picture! First floor plan / Main House

Composed of three small houses situated on the top of the hill, the original complex built in the 50’s was in poor condition due to humidity problems and lack of maintenance. MAIN OFFICE initially focused on the renovation and preservation of the original essence, and then on the design of a new main building and a guest house facing the beach on the lower part of the property.

MAIN OFFICE connects the various levels through a series of concrete platforms that adapts to the topography, walkways and vibrant gardens. The border between interior and exterior dissolves. The single-family house features a kitchen with a panoramic view, an open living and dining area linked to the infinity pool, a bedroom with handcrafted concrete bathtub built in-situ, and a terrace with a stunning ocean view.

Both the construction system and the materials employed have been derived from local resources. Cement blocks finished with white stucco shape the walls, while polished concrete enhances the architectural quality of floors and fixed furniture. For the warm interior furniture, closets, doors and window frames, indigenous Parota wood has been used for its resistance to humidity, to salinity in the air and to exposure to strong sunlight.