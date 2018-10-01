LT House / MAIN OFFICE

-
Architects
-
LocationSayulita, Mexico
-
Author ArchitectsSima Agisheva, Dante Borgo, Isabella Eriksson
-
TeamPablo Alemán, Montserrat Bucio, Brenda Cibrian, Rodrigo de la Torre, Luis Gordian, Manuel Guerrero
-
Area219.0 m2
-
Project Year2018
-
PhotographerRafael Gamo
-
ConstructionTerraza Construcciones, Sayulita (Mexico)
-
Furniture Design
-
Built Area175 m2, 219 sqm (renovación)
More Specs
Less Specs
Text description provided by the architects. Located in Sayulita, a well-known surfers’ town on the West coast of Mexico, the building stands on the beachfront and blends smoothly into the steep and articulated topography, with a breathtaking view over the Pacific Ocean.
Carefully integrating architecture and the tranquil tropical landscape, LT House has been designed around the living palm and almond trees, plantains and ferns that join the site’s topography in playing a key role in ensuring a clear view to the waterfront from all its spaces, both internal and external.
Composed of three small houses situated on the top of the hill, the original complex built in the 50’s was in poor condition due to humidity problems and lack of maintenance. MAIN OFFICE initially focused on the renovation and preservation of the original essence, and then on the design of a new main building and a guest house facing the beach on the lower part of the property.
MAIN OFFICE connects the various levels through a series of concrete platforms that adapts to the topography, walkways and vibrant gardens. The border between interior and exterior dissolves. The single-family house features a kitchen with a panoramic view, an open living and dining area linked to the infinity pool, a bedroom with handcrafted concrete bathtub built in-situ, and a terrace with a stunning ocean view.
Both the construction system and the materials employed have been derived from local resources. Cement blocks finished with white stucco shape the walls, while polished concrete enhances the architectural quality of floors and fixed furniture. For the warm interior furniture, closets, doors and window frames, indigenous Parota wood has been used for its resistance to humidity, to salinity in the air and to exposure to strong sunlight.