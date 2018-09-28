World
  Morrone House / Bloco Arquitetos

Morrone House / Bloco Arquitetos

  09:00 - 28 September, 2018
Morrone House / Bloco Arquitetos
© Haruo Mikami
© Haruo Mikami

  • Architects

    BLOCO Arquitetos

  • Location

    Brazil

  • Authors

    Daniel Mangabeira, Henrique Coutinho, Matheus Seco

  • Area

    4919.11 ft2

  • Project year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Haruo Mikami

  • Collaboration

    Victor Machado, Marina Lira, Guilherme Mahana, Daniel Dubugrass

  • Construction

    Construtora Memória Engenharia

  • Structure

    André Torres Cordeiro

  • MEP

    Oficina de Projetos

  • Landscape Design

    Mariana Siqueira e Jardins do cerrado

  • Lighting

    BLOCO Arquitetos
© Haruo Mikami
© Haruo Mikami

Text description provided by the architects. The house was built in a residential neighbourhood close to the Plano Piloto in Brasilia. An existing “pequi” tree (one species of the Brazilian Savannah protected by law) is in the front of the lot. Due to the massive buildings of the neighbours we have decided to prioritize the inner visuals, alternating constructed spaces and empty spaces, increasing the amount of natural light into the house.

© Haruo Mikami
© Haruo Mikami
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Haruo Mikami
© Haruo Mikami

The first action was to simulate the total built area that is allowed for the construction, following the local regulations. From this point we subtracted parts of the volume creating five main voids.

© Haruo Mikami
© Haruo Mikami
Section B
Section B
© Haruo Mikami
© Haruo Mikami

The first one, in front of the house, incorporates the existing “Pequi” tree to the internal garden of the guest room on the ground floor; the second void, in the centre of the building, works as a natural light well that visually links the living room in the ground floor to the corridor of the rooms upstairs; the third void is a roofless extension of one of the bathrooms of the house; the fourth void houses the main entrance of the house and the fifth one wase made to attach part of the swimming pool to the house, creating a partially shaded area for hot days.

© Haruo Mikami
© Haruo Mikami

Bloco Arquitetos
Cite: "Morrone House / Bloco Arquitetos" [Casa Morrone / Bloco Arquitetos] 28 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/902783/morrone-house-bloco-arquitetos/> ISSN 0719-8884

