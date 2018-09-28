Morrone House / Bloco Arquitetos

+ 31

Architects BLOCO Arquitetos

Location Brazil

Authors Daniel Mangabeira, Henrique Coutinho, Matheus Seco

Area 4919.11 ft2

Project year 2017

Photographs Haruo Mikami

Manufacturers Loading...

Collaboration Victor Machado, Marina Lira, Guilherme Mahana, Daniel Dubugrass

Construction Construtora Memória Engenharia

Structure André Torres Cordeiro

MEP Oficina de Projetos

Landscape Design Mariana Siqueira e Jardins do cerrado

Lighting BLOCO Arquitetos More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The house was built in a residential neighbourhood close to the Plano Piloto in Brasilia. An existing “pequi” tree (one species of the Brazilian Savannah protected by law) is in the front of the lot. Due to the massive buildings of the neighbours we have decided to prioritize the inner visuals, alternating constructed spaces and empty spaces, increasing the amount of natural light into the house.

The first action was to simulate the total built area that is allowed for the construction, following the local regulations. From this point we subtracted parts of the volume creating five main voids.

The first one, in front of the house, incorporates the existing “Pequi” tree to the internal garden of the guest room on the ground floor; the second void, in the centre of the building, works as a natural light well that visually links the living room in the ground floor to the corridor of the rooms upstairs; the third void is a roofless extension of one of the bathrooms of the house; the fourth void houses the main entrance of the house and the fifth one wase made to attach part of the swimming pool to the house, creating a partially shaded area for hot days.