World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Iran
  5. White Cube Atelier
  6. 2017
  7. Magush Villa / White Cube Atelier

Magush Villa / White Cube Atelier

  • 00:00 - 28 September, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Magush Villa / White Cube Atelier
Save this picture!
Magush Villa / White Cube Atelier, © Farshid Nasrabadi
© Farshid Nasrabadi

© Farshid Nasrabadi © Farshid Nasrabadi © Farshid Nasrabadi © Farshid Nasrabadi + 27

Save this picture!
© Farshid Nasrabadi
© Farshid Nasrabadi

Text description provided by the architects. The name of the project is derived from the old name of the city – Maku- where this villa is located in. Maku as a border city in northwest of Iran, has differentiated climatic qualities like heavy snows, rainy days and green plains around.

Save this picture!
© Farshid Nasrabadi
© Farshid Nasrabadi

Formation of the concept was the result of a challenge between the client and the architects; The commission was to create a distinctive family retreat on Qare Khach slopes, and to consider providing spectacular views over natural sceneries around. So we initiated dialogue about the skyline and re-defined gable roof by deconstructing stereotypes. The dynamic soaring skyline caused an iconic form and diverse views to the building while providing potentials for designing the landscape and interior spaces.

Save this picture!
Axo
Axo

The project is located on the slopes which enjoys a great view to Mount Ararat and the whole city.It is comprised of a 150-square-meter building and 150 –square-meter terraces. Stretched terraces, one protected by roof and the other held by 3 slender columns are completed by frameless glass railing to maximize transparency. A cantilevered glass deck is also added to landscape.

Save this picture!
© Farshid Nasrabadi
© Farshid Nasrabadi

The villa blends into the landscape, following the geometric lines of the building to organize surrounding slopes. The user faces a maze as he enters the site; so he has to change the direction while approaching the building and encountering different skylines. The villa is divided into 3 zones which are connected by stairs: a public zone with kitchen and living room on the ground floor, a private zone including bathroom and bedrooms on the first floor and a fully transparent zone which is formed by terraces.

Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
1st floor plan
1st floor plan

Another focal point is the choice of the finishing materials for the facade. These are intended to give light and identity to the building; Basalt stone is utilized as a vernacular material which is used in masonry historical buildings of this district, large picture windows which are influenced by the form of gable roof are added to permit fluidity and transparency to the spaces, and the gable roof is covered by shingle cladding that is perforated by the eastern skylight, so sun rays penetrate through in the early morning. 

Save this picture!
© Farshid Nasrabadi
© Farshid Nasrabadi

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
White Cube Atelier
Office

Products:

Wood Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Iran
Cite: "Magush Villa / White Cube Atelier" 28 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/902782/magush-villa-white-cube-atelier/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »