Open Call: Design a Humanitarian Respite Center - Restoring Human Dignity on the Border

Save this picture! "250 soles entering the humanitarian respite center in downtown McAllen, Texas" Photo Credit: Verónica Cárdenas

The Humanitarian Respite Center in downtown McAllen, Texas was born as a response to families in crisis. Through its services and the work of volunteers, it successfully restores dignity to people in need, particularly Central American immigrants seeking refuge crossing the border from Mexico to the US.

Since its setup in 2014, it has operated in the borrowed space of a Parish Hall and is currently reduced to limited rental space. It has served nearly 100,000 immigrants to date. Hundreds of volunteers, coming from cities in the Rio Grande Valley and arriving from all 50 states and abroad have come together to offer a helping hand, sharing inspirational stories of their connection with immigrants. Tons of goods have been donated, thanks to the contributions and solidarity of individuals and organizations alike.

Sister Norma Pimentel, Executive Director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley lead an entire community that is now committed to tend to unaccompanied children, women, and men traveling harsh journeys in search for safety and security.

Although her work has received accolades from international organizations and recognition by Pope Francis, she remains humble and clear in her vision: the humanitarian respite center should serve as a beacon that symbolizes hope, love, unity, and compassion to our fellow human beings for generations to come.

A continuous story of difficulties turned into hope and dignity regained has unfolded and now it needs to be told differently. Human displacement is an issue that more than ever, requires the attention of architects and designers to interpret spaces that offer not only respite, but that embody radical hospitality and celebrate human values.

Save this picture! Courtesy of The Humanitarian Respite Center

Consequently, a design competition has been launched with the support of Georgetown University to respond to this challenge. In a purchased lot in the heart of downtown McAllen, a place of historical significance, a two-story building of 18,000 sq.ft should respond to the needs of a program where volunteers, visitors, officials, and refugees come together in a space that embodies the spirit of humanity at its best.

The center should provide an opportunity for the refugees to refresh, to be nourished, to rest and to play, while volunteers help them make arrangements to the next phase of their journeys. The building should embody the spirit of – and serve the McAllen community – through intentional urban design in the downtown core, by connecting adjacent districts and offering a replicable template for ongoing streetscape improvements. Furthermore, it can become an anchor for the city, bringing people together at its downtown heart and by its design, helping launch downtown revival.

The building should welcome the stranger, and mark the accomplishment of arrival to safety. The experience at the HRC is the beginning of healing for the refugees and the physical character of the building itself should support that. As a beacon of hope it could be considered a structure that symbolizes the compassionate and fraternal migrant community in the USA.

Can we celebrate humanity with a building?

We think so. An open international design competition is underway, requiring design teams to register and submit drawings and renderings for jury review. Entries are encouraged from individuals or teams of architects of any age or experience level, provided one member of the design team holds and Architectural License in Texas, or the ability to obtain one within 90 days of selection and are prepared to carry out the project.

The submitted documents will be triage reviewed for completeness and qualifications for jury review. The juried panel consists of renowned Mexican and American architects. Ten submissions or less will be selected for review as final candidates. The design solution winner shall be selected from the final group of submissions in mid-December 2018. Register here.