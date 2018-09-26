World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Taiwan
  5. KC Design Studio
  6. 2018
  7. Apartment X / KC Design Studio

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Apartment X / KC Design Studio

  • 21:00 - 26 September, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Apartment X / KC Design Studio
Save this picture!
Apartment X / KC Design Studio, © Hey! Cheese
© Hey! Cheese

© Hey! Cheese © Hey! Cheese © Hey! Cheese © Hey! Cheese + 16

  • Interiors Designers

    KC Design Studio

  • Location

    Taipei, Taiwan

  • Lead Architects

    Chun-ta tsao, Kuan-huan liu

  • Area

    40.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Hey! Cheese
Save this picture!
© Hey! Cheese
© Hey! Cheese

Text description provided by the architects. It is true that humans have the greatest adaptation because we can get used to all kinds of space. However, after we are acquainted with the owner, it is an issue to consider how we provide the corresponding functions and also consider aesthetics in the face of the diverse lifestyles. When he was talking to us about his likings and needs in life, in such a great number that we can’t count on the fingers, we thought the 14-ping space was not enough.

Save this picture!
© Hey! Cheese
© Hey! Cheese
Save this picture!
Floor Plans
Floor Plans

In the operation of the space, first, we have to analyze the diverse actions. We propose homogeneity, time, and height. The examples of homogeneity include the kitchen and the dining table, which are with the consistent functions. Time means the conscious use of the field, such as watching TV, dining, and chatting. Although sleeping is a long-time behavior, it is unconscious. Height is an interesting finding. For example, we lie down when sleeping. We sit down when working and reading. We stand when we pass the main flow. Depending on this concept, we place the lifestyle into the space. The staggered positions can be defined and at the same time, the basis is formed.

Save this picture!
© Hey! Cheese
© Hey! Cheese

This does not make enough space, though. So we propose the variable uses. In fact, this concept is to unify the complex functions, which can be used uniquely when needed. We combine the open kitchen with the turning dining table. Besides providing the broad field, both of them can be used when necessary. The wall on the other side is also designed with the function of mobile storage to meet the owner’s temporary usage needs.

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
KC Design Studio
Office

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Renovation Interiors Architecture Residential Apartment interiors Taiwan
Cite: "Apartment X / KC Design Studio" 26 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/902749/apartment-x-kc-design-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »