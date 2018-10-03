World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Denmark
  5. C.F. Møller Architects
  6. 2016
  7. Villa in Zealand / C.F. Møller Architects

Villa in Zealand / C.F. Møller Architects

  • 11:10 - 3 October, 2018
Villa in Zealand / C.F. Møller Architects
Villa in Zealand / C.F. Møller Architects, © Jørgen True
© Jørgen True

© Jørgen True

© Jørgen True
© Jørgen True

Text description provided by the architects. A lightning strike caused the original structure to burn down, therefore the owners chose not to reconstruct a thatched house due to the inflammable nature of the roof. However, features of the original house are retained by proposing a classical approach and symmetry in the new house.

© Jørgen True
© Jørgen True
Axonoemetric
Axonoemetric
© Jørgen True
© Jørgen True

The new proposal is smaller than the original house and, with its division into a main house and annex wings, is less dominating and in greater harmony with the scale of neighbouring buildings. The relative positions of the building volumes also maintain the classical country home atmosphere and a cohesion with the site’s large park-like character. The buildings are located on the footprint of the original house, thus directly inserted in the existing garden. The roof is metal with vertical seams and recessed gutters.

© Jørgen True
© Jørgen True
First floor plan
First floor plan
© Jørgen True
© Jørgen True

Pre-weathered materials are used to ensure surfaces that are completely free of the sun’s reflection. The facades are composed of smooth-bright felded masonry, broken by modified, environmentally-friendly and long-lasting oak sections. All glazed sections are recessed in the eaves and framed by a classical arcade structure, softening the appearance of the glass. In its presence, the building will thus occupy the space as a modern, classical mirroring of the original house.

© Jørgen True
© Jørgen True

About this office
C.F. Møller Architects
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Denmark
Cite: "Villa in Zealand / C.F. Møller Architects" 03 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/902746/villa-in-zealand-cf-moller-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

