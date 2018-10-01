World
i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Chile
  5. Turner Arquitectos
  6. 2018
  7. Único Building / Turner Arquitectos

Único Building / Turner Arquitectos

  • 12:00 - 1 October, 2018
Único Building / Turner Arquitectos
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

© Nico Saieh © Nico Saieh © Nico Saieh © Nico Saieh + 17

© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

Text description provided by the architects. The “Único Building” is a group of twelve apartments distributed in eight floors, located in the area of Nueva Costanera.  The simplicity of its rectangular volumetry, contrasts with its meticulous envelope treatment, created with the main objetive of obtaining maximum internal confort and control of privacy for its residents, thus avoiding the residents´problem of incorporating elements external to the project itself.  For this reason, a second facade was designed independent of the main structure, allowing great thermal confort within enclosed wall areas and a dynamic solar control system and privacy in window areas. As a result, a great stony expression contrast was created with the dynamic perimetral perforated blinds. Continuous metal bands in every floor connect the terraces of the east facade with the envelope of the rest of the volume. These bands also incorporporate the guides that allow the blinds to slide.

© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh
Detail Section - 1
Detail Section - 1
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

The Project was thought of considering the highest standards of passive thermal confort in order to minimize the necessity for thermal conditioning equipment. To achieve this, all facades have incorporated flame retardant sprayed polyurethane, as well as clay alveolar palmettes attached through metallic profiles to create the effect of ventilated facades. Solar control is achieved using cristal Low E type thermopanel windows, which were preceeded by microperforated metallic blinds. These elements have a double objetive. In the first place, they sift the light and control the amount of incoming heat of different spaces. Furthermore, these panels give the facades a kinetic effect, depending on the hour of the day and the specific use the owners give to each different area.

© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh
1st Floor plan - 1.250
1st Floor plan - 1.250
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

As for temperature control, aerothermy was chosen as its technology takes advantage of the energy of external air. Direct cooling cycles are used in air conditioning  and the reverse to produce heating and hot water through an independent heat bomb for each apartment. Heat through aerothermy is sustainable and qualified as renewable energy by the European Union.

© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

About this office
Turner Arquitectos
Office

Cite: "Único Building / Turner Arquitectos" [Edificio Único / Turner Arquitectos] 01 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/902714/unico-building-turner-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

