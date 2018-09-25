World
Calling All Storytellers: Blank Space Launches Sixth Annual Fairy Tales Competition

  • 19:15 - 25 September, 2018
Calling All Storytellers: Blank Space Launches Sixth Annual Fairy Tales Competition
Calling All Storytellers: Blank Space Launches Sixth Annual Fairy Tales Competition, Fairy Tales 2018: Architecture Storytelling Competition
Fairy Tales 2018: Architecture Storytelling Competition

Blank Space is thrilled to announce the 2019 Fairy Tales competition in partnership with ArchDaily, Archinect, Bustler, and the AIAS. The winners will be selected by a jury that includes Tatiana Bilbao, Mark Foster Gage, Jürgen Mayer and Moshe Safdie.

For the last 5 years, the Fairy Tales competition has captured the imagination of designers and architects around the world. Last year's record breaking competition drew entries from over 60 countries, making the competition once again the largest annual architecture competition in the world. For the sixth year of the competition, Blank Space is proud to partner with ArchDaily, Archinect, Bustler, and the AIAS.

“My personal little theory is that we’re all constantly reworking our childhoods. For me, creativity has a lot to do with recovering lost innocence,” says jury member Jürgen Mayer, “As a society, we’re definitely looking at the future again, but always in terms of responsibilities, cautions, and potential catastrophes. I refer back to this moment in the past where there was this excitement, energy, and risk of discovery.”

To celebrate the launch of the 6th year of the Fairy Tales competition- all Fairy Tales publications, including Fairy Tales Volume 1, Fairy Tales Volume 2, and Fairy Tales Volume 3 will be on sale for a limited time- available at the Blank Space website.

“The best entries we have received over the years are not just visually stunning and original in their execution, but they inspire us by striking universal chords,” says Blank Space founder Francesca Giuliani. “From deeply personal studies in how we relate to our surroundings, to tales of large-scale social dystopias, the entrants to Fairy Tales competition have the power to ignite meaningful and needed conversations in the wider architecture community.”

Fairy Tales is open to all, and invites architects, designers, writers, artists, engineers, illustrators, students and creatives to submit their own unique architectural fairy tales. A successful entry will craft a text narrative, along with 5 images, in the most spectacular way possible.

Participants can register for a $45 Early Bird Discount until September 28th. Following that, Regular Registration ($60) will be open until December 6th, and Late Registration ($75) until the Submission Deadline on January 4th, 2018.

To register for Fairy Tales 2019 and for more detailed information, please visit: www.blankspaceproject.com

To download a copy of the brief: https://bit.ly/2x60a0f

For any questions please email: competitions@blankspaceproject.com

Download the information related to this competition here.

  • Title

    Calling All Storytellers: Blank Space Launches Sixth Annual Fairy Tales Competition

  • Type

    Competition Announcement (Ideas)

  • Organizers

    Blank Space

  • Registration Deadline

    04/01/2019 08:08

  • Submission Deadline

    04/01/2019 08:08

  • Price

    EARLY BIRD REGISTRATION: Until September 28, 2018 ($45) REGULAR REGISTRATION: Until December 6, 2018 ($60) LATE REGISTRATION: Until Submission Deadline ($75) SUBMISSION DEADLINE: January 4, 2019
25 Sep 2018

