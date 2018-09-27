House in Zengo / Maki Yoshimura Architecture Office | MYAO

+ 15

Architects Maki Yoshimura Architecture Office | MYAO

Location Japan

Lead Architects Maki Yoshimura

Structure design RDM Takushi Nakayama + Midori Kanayama

Area 143.22 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Hiroshi Tanigawa

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. When I work on design, the ways of life are also rising simultaneously.

What is important here is not the depth of the relationship, rather the part of “simultaneous”.

I think it’s important to feel the synchronicity between design and the life at that moment.

For that reason, in my design, I want to make the relationship between the parts and the whole as flexible as possible.

This houseis considered as a changing vessel, sometimes change to the studio of art events.

We first thought about a simple diagram adopting two axis from devision of the site.

Schemes are useful as a trigger for organizing relationships, but sometimes spoils space if it’s overprinted.

Therefore, the scheme once introduced, is disintegrated afterwards according to the micro circumstances and reapplied to the parts.

The whole way of appearance also changes depending on the relationship of the parts redefined each time.