Foster + Partners Breaks Ground on Shanghai Suhewan Skyscraper

Save this picture! Suhewan Skyscraper. Image Courtesy of Foster + Partners

Work has begun on Foster + Partners' 200-meter-high Suhewan Skyscraper in Shanghai. Designed as part of a larger regeneration plan, the 42 story tower will be built for property development company China Resources Land. The first office tower in the residential district, the project is part of a larger move to make Shanghai a top financial and technology center by 2020. Designed as a landmark development in the Suhewan East Urban Complex, the skyscraper will open up to views of Pudong, Bund and the Huangpu River.

+ 5

Save this picture! Suhewan Skyscraper. Image Courtesy of Foster + Partners

Designed as an animated backdrop to the park, the tower has already broken ground and will feature scenic lifts that rise to the rooftop. Adjacent to a new Suhewan Park and underground retail complex, it is made to introduce a richer mix of functions to the predominantly residential area of the city. The Suhewan Skyscraper hopes to bring new business to the area while alluding to the industrial aesthetic of nearby bridges and buildings. Gerard Evenden, Head of Studio, Foster + Partners, said that: “China Resources Land Suhewan project occupies a pivotal position in the city, as a rapidly growing area for new businesses. In consonance with the city’s future vision for the area, our focus has been to provide a modern landmark inspired by its rich history and industrial past.”

Save this picture! Suhewan Skyscraper. Image Courtesy of Foster + Partners

Save this picture! Suhewan Skyscraper. Image Courtesy of Foster + Partners

Featuring an expressed structure and dark glazing, the tower was made to create a contrast between the glass and the stainless steel structural frame. The tower is effectively split into two wings as the middle sections of the building's western façade are recessed to allow natural light to flood the office spaces. Inside, flexible floor plates suit a variety of layouts from single to multiple tenancies. As Evenden stated, "We designed the building to accommodate the changing nature of the workplace. The floor plates have been designed to enhance collaboration and communication, with special emphasis on natural daylight, as organisations look towards healthier and more open spaces to work."