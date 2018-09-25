World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Heneghan Peng's Moscow Contemporary Arts Center Scrapped Due to Funding Shortage

Heneghan Peng's Moscow Contemporary Arts Center Scrapped Due to Funding Shortage

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Heneghan Peng's Moscow Contemporary Arts Center Scrapped Due to Funding Shortage
Save this picture!
Heneghan Peng's Moscow Contemporary Arts Center Scrapped Due to Funding Shortage, via NCCA
via NCCA

Heneghan Peng’s proposal for a new National Centre for Contemporary Arts (NCCA) in Moscow has been abandoned. As reported by the Calvert Journal, public officials were unwilling to foot the $240million bill for the flagship project, which Heneghan Peng were selected to design in late 2013.

Speaking to the Art Newspaper Russia, the head of the NCCA Sergey Perov confirmed that the project has been officially scrapped due to lack of funding.

via NCCA via NCCA via NCCA via NCCA + 5

Save this picture!
via NCCA
via NCCA

Designed as a vertical museum in the center of a former airfield, the Heneghan Peng scheme featured vertically-stacked exhibition spaces organized as exhibition “trays” to maximize accessibility, and to visually connect the NCCA’s activities to the surrounding landscape.

Save this picture!
via NCCA
via NCCA

The 65,000-square-meter scheme, designed in collaboration with associate architect Archstruktura, was envisioned as a “series of stacked galleries allowing people to either visit a particular gallery of interest or browse through the entire collection.” The surrounding landscape featured retained runways envisioned as “elements of intensity and activity while the remaining areas were conceived of as a naturalistic landscape.”

Save this picture!
via NCCA
via NCCA

The NCCA will now look for a new home for the museum, with the existing plot to be transferred back to the Moscow City government for the construction of a new public park.

Save this picture!
via NCCA
via NCCA

News via: Calvert Journal

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Niall Patrick Walsh
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Heneghan Peng's Moscow Contemporary Arts Center Scrapped Due to Funding Shortage" 25 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/902678/heneghan-pengs-moscow-contemporary-arts-center-scrapped-due-to-funding-shortage/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »