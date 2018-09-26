World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Sweden
  5. Elding Oscarson
  6. 2018
  Gallery Home / Elding Oscarson

Gallery Home / Elding Oscarson

  • 03:00 - 26 September, 2018
Gallery Home / Elding Oscarson
Save this picture!
Gallery Home / Elding Oscarson, © Mikael Olsson
© Mikael Olsson

© Mikael Olsson

  • Architects

    Elding Oscarson

  • Location

    Lidingö, Sweden

  • Architect in Charge

    onas Elding, Johan Oscarson, Matthias Salaets

  • Area

    340.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Mikael Olsson
Save this picture!
© Mikael Olsson
© Mikael Olsson

Text description provided by the architects. By coincidence when looking for a larger flat, the art-loving clients came across a plot with an 8-car underground garage on the island Lidingö, just outside Stockholm. Apart from the submerged garage, the plot was empty. This was not what they were looking for, yet it felt just right – soon a dream of a house with an integrated gallery started to form.

Save this picture!
© Mikael Olsson
© Mikael Olsson
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Mikael Olsson
© Mikael Olsson
Save this picture!
Section
Section

Through a cost conscious process and an attempt to benefit from what was already built on site, a large portion of the original garage has been appropriated for indoor climate. The garage structure has been altered by cutting open the roof slab, connecting it to the new building above and leading down ample daylight. While the first upper floor divides naturally into four bedrooms of various sizes, arranged around a central spiral stair under a skylight, the ground floor is a singular large room. With daylight and views from all four facades and a generous height under its tightly pitched plywood beams, this space is blending with the nature and trees surrounding it.

Save this picture!
© Mikael Olsson
© Mikael Olsson

View the complete gallery

About this office
Elding Oscarson
Office

Products:

Wood Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Sweden
Cite: "Gallery Home / Elding Oscarson" 26 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/902665/gallery-home-elding-oscarson/> ISSN 0719-8884

