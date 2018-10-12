Arts Center / taller de arquitectura de bogotá

+ 11

Text description provided by the architects. The building has an interesting dual relationship, the first floor is used for music and dance, while the second floor accommodates plastic arts. The two levels (and therefore the programmatic areas) are linked by a generous open-air (covered) grand staircase-hall-gallery which articulates and simultaneously acts as a meeting, performance and exhibition space.

Brick was chosen as the predominant material for the building, as the Arts Center sought to be integrated with the existing classroom buildings.

The building’s external palette was enhanced by the Zapan wood utilized for the central staircase and the colored tubes (red, orange and yellow) defining the upper façade.

The orchestra classrooms (which open into a single performance space) required particular acoustical management; the entire space was finished with timber – floor, walls, and ceilings – with a percentage of sound absorption panels (also utilized in other music rooms). The white walls and generous skylights of the art classrooms maximize natural light levels.