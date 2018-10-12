World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Performing Arts Center
  4. Colombia
  5. taller de arquitectura de bogotá
  6. 2009
  7. Arts Center / taller de arquitectura de bogotá

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Arts Center / taller de arquitectura de bogotá

  • 20:00 - 12 October, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Arts Center / taller de arquitectura de bogotá
Save this picture!
Arts Center / taller de arquitectura de bogotá, © Rodrigo Dávila
© Rodrigo Dávila

© Rodrigo Dávila © Rodrigo Dávila © Sergio Gómez © Rodrigo Dávila + 11

  • Architects

    taller de arquitectura de bogotá

  • Location

    Cl. 202 #56-50, Bogotá, Colombia

  • Author Architects

    Daniel Bonilla y Marcela Albornoz

  • Design Team

    Andrés Gutierrez, Adriana Hernández, David Kita, Rodrigo Montoya, Juliana Lozano, Mauricio Patiño, Cristian Echeverría

  • Area

    2816.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2009

  • Photographs

    Rodrigo Dávila, Sergio Gómez
Save this picture!
© Sergio Gómez
© Sergio Gómez

Text description provided by the architects. The building has an interesting dual relationship, the first floor is used for music and dance, while the second floor accommodates plastic arts. The two levels (and therefore the programmatic areas) are linked by a generous open-air (covered) grand staircase-hall-gallery which articulates and simultaneously acts as a meeting, performance and exhibition space.

Save this picture!
Floor Plan 1
Floor Plan 1

Brick was chosen as the predominant material for the building, as the Arts Center sought to be integrated with the existing classroom buildings.

Save this picture!
© Rodrigo Dávila
© Rodrigo Dávila
Save this picture!
© Sergio Gómez
© Sergio Gómez

The building’s external palette was enhanced by the Zapan wood utilized for the central staircase and the colored tubes (red, orange and yellow) defining the upper façade. 

Save this picture!
Floor Plan 2
Floor Plan 2

The orchestra classrooms (which open into a single performance space) required particular acoustical management; the entire space was finished with timber – floor, walls, and ceilings – with a percentage of sound absorption panels (also utilized in other music rooms). The white walls and generous skylights of the art classrooms maximize natural light levels.

Save this picture!
© Rodrigo Dávila
© Rodrigo Dávila

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
taller de arquitectura de bogotá
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Theaters & Performance performing arts center Educational Architecture Other facilities Refurbishment Extension Colombia
Cite: "Arts Center / taller de arquitectura de bogotá" [Centro de Artes / taller de arquitectura de bogotá] 12 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/902653/arts-center-taller-de-arquitectura-de-bogota/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream