World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Laboratory
  4. France
  5. daarchitectes
  6. 2018
  7. OMICS / daarchitectes

OMICS / daarchitectes

  • 05:00 - 28 September, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
OMICS / daarchitectes
Save this picture!
OMICS / daarchitectes, © Antoine Bonnafous Photographe
© Antoine Bonnafous Photographe

© Antoine Bonnafous Photographe © Antoine Bonnafous Photographe © Antoine Bonnafous Photographe © Antoine Bonnafous Photographe + 28

Save this picture!
© Antoine Bonnafous Photographe
© Antoine Bonnafous Photographe

Text description provided by the architects. At the origin of this operation, there were two independent buildings, the building overlooking the street of Volontaires and the building on the campus of Pasteur Institute, in Paris.

Save this picture!
© Antoine Bonnafous Photographe
© Antoine Bonnafous Photographe
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Antoine Bonnafous Photographe
© Antoine Bonnafous Photographe

The street building, built in the late 90s was dedicated to housing, it consisted of small students rooms developing on nine levels. It was optimized for this kind of program and offered only a few openings and a very constrained floor height of 2.40m.

Save this picture!
© Antoine Bonnafous Photographe
© Antoine Bonnafous Photographe
Save this picture!
© Antoine Bonnafous Photographe
© Antoine Bonnafous Photographe
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Antoine Bonnafous Photographe
© Antoine Bonnafous Photographe

The trays were cured and the facades were completely sawn to make way for a curtain wall and a corrugated steel cladding covering the entire project.

Save this picture!
© Antoine Bonnafous Photographe
© Antoine Bonnafous Photographe

The low height led to a work on the expression of ducts and other technical elements innervating the building. The buildings now house offices and research laboratories dedicated to bioinformatics on more than 3200 square meters.

Save this picture!
© Antoine Bonnafous Photographe
© Antoine Bonnafous Photographe

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
daarchitectes
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Healthcare Architecture Research laboratory Offices France
Cite: "OMICS / daarchitectes" 28 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/902642/omics-daarchitectes/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »