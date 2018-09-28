OMICS / daarchitectes

+ 28

Text description provided by the architects. At the origin of this operation, there were two independent buildings, the building overlooking the street of Volontaires and the building on the campus of Pasteur Institute, in Paris.

The street building, built in the late 90s was dedicated to housing, it consisted of small students rooms developing on nine levels. It was optimized for this kind of program and offered only a few openings and a very constrained floor height of 2.40m.

The trays were cured and the facades were completely sawn to make way for a curtain wall and a corrugated steel cladding covering the entire project.

The low height led to a work on the expression of ducts and other technical elements innervating the building. The buildings now house offices and research laboratories dedicated to bioinformatics on more than 3200 square meters.