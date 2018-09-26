World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Switzerland
  5. Graber & Petter Architectes Sàrl
  6. 2018
  7. House Renovation and Extension in Peseux / Graber & Petter Architectes Sàrl

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

House Renovation and Extension in Peseux / Graber & Petter Architectes Sàrl

  • 01:00 - 26 September, 2018
House Renovation and Extension in Peseux / Graber & Petter Architectes Sàrl
House Renovation and Extension in Peseux / Graber & Petter Architectes Sàrl, © Lionel Henriod
© Lionel Henriod

  • Collaborators

    Alyssa Antonuccio, Amandine Ischer, Killian Bournoud

  • Structural Engineer

    DSI SA Desaules & Simon
© Lionel Henriod
Text description provided by the architects. Originally, the two-story building, a family house typical of Swiss 1950’s architecture, was erected in the center of a private garden on the hillside of Lake Neuchâtel. Its location offers breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape.

© Lionel Henriod
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Lionel Henriod
The aim of the extension was to create two independent and stacked apartments. The project reorganizes the interior spaces; the close relationship between the old and new volume creates a central space extending to all four facades, which distributes all the rooms. 

© Lionel Henriod
Section
Section
© Lionel Henriod
The new volume is subtly attached to the house’s southern facade. Due to its shifted position, the project provides several different views of the picturesque surroundings, from a lake panorama to more intimate views of the garden. Despite its facades made from corrugated aluminum sheets and its contemporary volume, the extension reuses the archetype and colors of the original building resulting in an expression that affirms both its relation to the existing house and its own identity.

© Lionel Henriod
About this office
Graber & Petter Architectes Sàrl
Office

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Switzerland
Cite: "House Renovation and Extension in Peseux / Graber & Petter Architectes Sàrl" 26 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/902639/house-renovation-and-extension-in-peseux-graber-and-petter-architectes-sarl/> ISSN 0719-8884

