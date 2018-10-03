Motta Milano 1928 / Collidanielarchitetto

Text description provided by the architects. Motta reopens where, in 1928, the brand’s story began between the Duomo and the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, which with its 150 years of history is considered the living room of Milan, a symbol of Italianness through out the world.

Concept owned by Autogrill and located inside the "Il Mercato del Duomo" flagship store, Motta offers a new concept of hospitality, where the transverse nature of different eras and suggestions generate a fluid environment, punctuated by the use of different materials connected by common geometric matrices. A welcoming atmosphere for every moment of the day, and every user need, from breakfast to the aperitif served by the best bartenders during a jazz gig or a cool DJ set.

Motta is a continuous flow of sensorial experiences connected to the gastronomic offer, to the architecture that envelopes it, and to the dynamism of the dismantled geometry of the marble floor, which climbs sculptural walls in mirrors and glass. These elements set the rhythm of the customer’s journey through a taste experience that blends Italian tradition and a contemporary representation of the brand.

The venue embraces its guests in an inviting atmosphere, through the reinterpretation of the stylistic elements of the past among large surfaces in Canaletto walnut, polychrome marble and sculptural mirrors from which vibrating walls rise, reflecting the beauty of the gallery and echoing the frenetic flow of people.

Thin lines, inspired by the spiers of the Duomo, generate three-dimensional elements and decorative patterns enhanced by the brand’s color palette, linking Motta to its city, through an elegant mix of local identities, traditional materials and elements of contemporary design.

The entrance to the Mercato del Duomo atrium takes the form of a large blue glass portal dominated by the historic logo. Retrò counters in Canaletto walnut with brass details and curved windows dominated by large smooth wooden surfaces upon which the sculptural lighting of Gubi stands, offer a light refreshment with a view of the Duomo.

A brass clock, inspired by the 1920s, stands out against a large wall in Canaletto walnut, the counter bends with a soft curve, and the backdrop becomes a light blue mirror, while tall tables with slender legs and brass details welcome customers to taste the gourmet offer. The scenario changes, the gallery unfolds, the moment slows down and stretches.

The large windows emphasized by the triptych of shiny gold Void lamps define the space, the rhythm changes. The atmosphere of the restaurant is enchanting, with its open kitchen, explodes in a blaze of color, large sofas and leather armchairs in light, dark blue and magenta shades, to greet visitors in search of a gastronomic experience fused to Italian culinary tradition.

The countless stylized brass spiers reflected by light blue mirrors, multiply in space, above the cocktail bar, the surroundings become dynamic and the atmosphere is further electrified with the Milanese aperitif served by acrobatic bar tenders.

The traditional dehor, created to aesthetic standards determined by the Superintendence for Architectural Heritage, projects Motta with its universe of elements in the gallery, inviting guests to admire its history and evolving contemporary and international beauty.