World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Museum
  4. France
  5. Projectiles
  6. 2018
  7. Lodève Museum / Projectiles

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Lodève Museum / Projectiles

  • 03:00 - 17 October, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Lodève Museum / Projectiles
Save this picture!
Lodève Museum / Projectiles, © Vincent Fillon
© Vincent Fillon

© Vincent Fillon © Vincent Fillon © Vincent Fillon © Vincent Fillon + 29

  • Collaborators

    Daniel Meszaros, partner-architect in charge, Clara Reviu, Johanna Bleicher, Colas Saint-Martin, Pierre-Alexandre Treust, Thomas Bouchet, Charlotte Billon, Juliette Turpin, Brice Launay

  • Patrimonial architect

    LAURENT DUFOIX

  • Landscape

    EMMA BLANC Paysage

  • Structures

    OCD Groupe

  • Coordination

    OCD Groupe

  • Graphic design

    POLYGRAPHIK

  • Lighting design

    HERVE AUDIBERT

  • Cost

    MICHEL FORGUE

  • Sustainability

    ALBERT & COMPAGNIE

  • Consultants

    COMMENT Multimedia

  • Client

    Communauté de Communes Lodévois et Larzac
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Vincent Fillon
© Vincent Fillon

Text description provided by the architects. On this complex site, the series of constructions is hard to decipher. Except perhaps for the Hôtel Fleury, none of the buildings really stands out. We chose to insert a contemporary facade as the new entrance to the museum. The pronounced “mineral” nature of the project, both outside and inside, unites the different periods of construction: it binds them together, so to speak, both symbolically and structurally.

Save this picture!
© Vincent Fillon
© Vincent Fillon
Save this picture!
Section B
Section B
Save this picture!
© Vincent Fillon
© Vincent Fillon

From Rue de la République, the Hôtel Fleury is now visible and free from all extraneous construction. It acts as a signal. The patrimonial enhancement was carried out together with a redevelopment of all the external spaces of the forecourt.

Save this picture!
© Vincent Fillon
© Vincent Fillon
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Vincent Fillon
© Vincent Fillon

Inside, the material dialogue between historical and contemporary architecture gives rise to varied exhibition layout forms, in which several levels of approach come into play, resulting in finely nuanced visual perceptions. The aim is to present an argued, sensitive, but not purely descriptive reading, thanks to the redevelopment of real identifiable museum layout sequences, which go well beyond the merely decorative.

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Projectiles
Office

Products:

Steel Stone

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Museum Refurbishment France
Cite: "Lodève Museum / Projectiles" 17 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/902621/lodeve-museum-projectiles/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream