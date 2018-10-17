Lodève Museum / Projectiles

-
Architects
-
Location34700 Lodève, France
-
Area3251.0 m2
-
Project Year2018
-
Photographs
-
CollaboratorsDaniel Meszaros, partner-architect in charge, Clara Reviu, Johanna Bleicher, Colas Saint-Martin, Pierre-Alexandre Treust, Thomas Bouchet, Charlotte Billon, Juliette Turpin, Brice Launay
-
Patrimonial architectLAURENT DUFOIX
-
LandscapeEMMA BLANC Paysage
-
StructuresOCD Groupe
-
CoordinationOCD Groupe
-
Graphic designPOLYGRAPHIK
-
Lighting designHERVE AUDIBERT
-
CostMICHEL FORGUE
-
SustainabilityALBERT & COMPAGNIE
-
ConsultantsCOMMENT Multimedia
-
ClientCommunauté de Communes Lodévois et Larzac
Text description provided by the architects. On this complex site, the series of constructions is hard to decipher. Except perhaps for the Hôtel Fleury, none of the buildings really stands out. We chose to insert a contemporary facade as the new entrance to the museum. The pronounced “mineral” nature of the project, both outside and inside, unites the different periods of construction: it binds them together, so to speak, both symbolically and structurally.
From Rue de la République, the Hôtel Fleury is now visible and free from all extraneous construction. It acts as a signal. The patrimonial enhancement was carried out together with a redevelopment of all the external spaces of the forecourt.
Inside, the material dialogue between historical and contemporary architecture gives rise to varied exhibition layout forms, in which several levels of approach come into play, resulting in finely nuanced visual perceptions. The aim is to present an argued, sensitive, but not purely descriptive reading, thanks to the redevelopment of real identifiable museum layout sequences, which go well beyond the merely decorative.