National Auditorium Bar / ESRAWE

  • 10:00 - 2 November, 2018
National Auditorium Bar / ESRAWE, © Jaime Navarro
  • Architects

    ESRAWE

  • Location

    Mexico City, Mexico

  • Architect in charge

    Rodrigo López

  • Concept

    Héctor Esrawe

  • Coordination

    Antonio Chávez

  • Ceramics

    Cerámica Suro

  • Lighting

    Luca Salas

  • Area

    1937.5 ft2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Jaime Navarro
Cortes
Cortes

Text description provided by the architects. The Auditorio Nacional is recognized as the most important venue for the entertainment industry in Mexico, stands out among the three best forums in the world in its kind and is a reference and a must for national and foreign artists. The building, designed by the architect Teodoro Gonzalez de León, it reflects the strength, expression and monumentality characteristic of his work. The area of intervention located under a grand staircase is a space with an iconic character due to its curved shape.

Planta Baja
Planta Baja

Three resounding gestures of pure and simple geometry make up the space; the arch-shaped ceiling, the striatedconcrete bar with rational expression and finally the brass counter-bar.
The project has a timeless character, and a neutral chromatic contrast where the reflections of the ceiling created from the repetition of an artisan piece of enameled ceramic with a copper tone. This piece was designed especially for the coating of the vault.

The back bar was manufactured in brass at high brightness, is the visual finish and another element of contrast and luminosity within a space of dark and neutral tones.
Two large circular columns that support the staircase, are integrated and reflect the rough expression present in the materiality of the enclosure.

About this office
ESRAWE
Office

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Bar Mexico
Cite: "National Auditorium Bar / ESRAWE" [Bar / Auditorio Nacional / ESRAWE] 02 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/902611/national-auditorium-bar-esrawe/> ISSN 0719-8884

