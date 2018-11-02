National Auditorium Bar / ESRAWE

+ 12

Architects ESRAWE

Location Mexico City, Mexico

Architect in charge Rodrigo López

Concept Héctor Esrawe

Coordination Antonio Chávez

Ceramics Cerámica Suro

Lighting Luca Salas

Area 1937.5 ft2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Jaime Navarro

Text description provided by the architects. The Auditorio Nacional is recognized as the most important venue for the entertainment industry in Mexico, stands out among the three best forums in the world in its kind and is a reference and a must for national and foreign artists. The building, designed by the architect Teodoro Gonzalez de León, it reflects the strength, expression and monumentality characteristic of his work. The area of intervention located under a grand staircase is a space with an iconic character due to its curved shape.

Three resounding gestures of pure and simple geometry make up the space; the arch-shaped ceiling, the striatedconcrete bar with rational expression and finally the brass counter-bar.

The project has a timeless character, and a neutral chromatic contrast where the reflections of the ceiling created from the repetition of an artisan piece of enameled ceramic with a copper tone. This piece was designed especially for the coating of the vault.

The back bar was manufactured in brass at high brightness, is the visual finish and another element of contrast and luminosity within a space of dark and neutral tones.

Two large circular columns that support the staircase, are integrated and reflect the rough expression present in the materiality of the enclosure.