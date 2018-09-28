World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. University
  4. The Netherlands
  5. KAAN Architecten
  6. 2018
  7. CUBE / KAAN Architecten

CUBE / KAAN Architecten

  • 01:00 - 28 September, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
CUBE / KAAN Architecten
Save this picture!
CUBE / KAAN Architecten, © Sebastian van Damme
© Sebastian van Damme

© Simone Bossi © Sebastian van Damme © Simone Bossi © Sebastian van Damme + 51

  • Architects

    KAAN Architecten

  • Location

    Campus Tilburg University, Tilburg, The Netherlands

  • Architects in Charge

    Kees Kaan, Vincent Panhuysen, Dikkie Scipio

  • Project Team

    Allard Assies, Dennis Bruijn, Timo Cardol, Sebastian van Damme, Michael Geensen, Alejandro Gonzáles Pérez, Marlon Jonkers, Rense Kerkvliet, Martina Margini, Kevin Park, Roland Reemaa, Maria Stamati, Yiannis Tsoskounoglou, Noëmi Vos, Yang Zhang

  • Main Contractor

    VORM Bouw, Papendrecht (Netherlands)

  • Project Management

    VORM Ontwikkeling, Papendrecht (Netherlands)

  • Advisor Construction

    Pieters Bouwtechniek, Delft (Netherlands)

  • Advisor technical installations

    J. van Toorenburg Installatieadviseur, The Hague (Netherlands)

  • Water installations

    A. de Jong Installatietechniek, Schiedam (Netherlands)

  • Electrical installations

    Steegman Elektrotechniek, The Hague (Netherlands)

  • Fire control, acoustics

    Buro Bouwfysica, Capelle aan den IJssel (Netherlands)

  • Sustainability

    ABT, Velp (Netherlands)

  • Quality management

    OPPS, Utrecht (Netherlands)

  • Landscape

    MTD Landschapsarchitecten, ’s-Hertogenbosch (Netherlands)

  • Client

    Tilburg University

  • Area

    11000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Sebastian van Damme, Simone Bossi
Save this picture!
© Sebastian van Damme
© Sebastian van Damme

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the north-west corner of the campus, which is characterized by an orthogonal plan, the 11.000 square-meter building serves all faculties and it is in constant use by some 2.200 students and lecturers that cross its spaces every day. CUBE is anchored to the landscape by paved pathways that guide users to its entrances on the south-side corners. It is a secluded space for study that feels like an opening in the woods.

Save this picture!
© Sebastian van Damme
© Sebastian van Damme

More than any other building in the campus, the new Education and Self Study Center is a building for students: open and spacious, elegant and robust. KAAN Architecten’s design choices take into account not only current users, but also future generations and development of the university.

Save this picture!
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi

In order to secure a free-flowing, open building and to avoid any sense of crowding, the heart of CUBE is a spacious indoor study plaza flanked by a transparent auditorium and two patios. On all sides, the building features a homogenous layout that leaves no closed-off facades, but exudes complete equality on all sides. The transition from façade to green enclosure is practically seamless.

Save this picture!
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi

The ground floor is welcoming and feels like an inviting public space thanks to the high ceilings and abundant daylight flowing deep into CUBE. It constitutes one continuous realm dotted with open study and circulation spaces, lounges, and a catering area. Here, a white rounded graceful spiral staircase gives the building a sense of serenity.

Save this picture!
© Sebastian van Damme
© Sebastian van Damme

The auditorium surrounded by glass walls is part of this dynamic ensemble. Moreover, alongside the green patios, independent study spaces with lower ceilings are recessed, dedicated to concentrated work. On both floors, all fully-equipped lecture rooms run alongside the west, north and east facades highlighting the strong orthogonal orientation of CUBE.

Save this picture!
© Sebastian van Damme
© Sebastian van Damme

Spread symmetrically over the plan, four open staircases, including the main one, connect the indoor plaza to the first floor. With the exception of the main spiral staircase, all stairs and canopies are dark in colour, forming a common thread throughout the building, while all the public areas have power floated concrete floors and light grey expanded metal ceilings.

Save this picture!
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi

Long wooden study tables, comfortable benches and armchairs complete the furnishing.

Save this picture!
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi

The auditorium has a warm, neutral interior. Floors, walls and ceiling are all ton sur ton - in welcoming shades of grey which create a unified spatial experience, suitable for the diverse typology of events it houses.

Save this picture!
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi

Now open to the students, the vital and frenetic everyday life of CUBE enhances KAAN Architecten’s discreet expression of an architectural concord achieved with a clear and open design process that authentically reflects the building’s identity.

Save this picture!
Level 1 1_500
Level 1 1_500
Save this picture!
Section BB 1_500
Section BB 1_500

The Education and Self Study Center in Tilburg is the latest project dedicated to higher education and research to be completed this year by the Dutch firm. This state-of-the-art approach to public buildings, with a pronounced attitude towards spaces for concentration and lively sharing of ideas, is also intrinsic to the firm’s recent UAM Campuses in Piracicaba and Sao José dos Campos in Brazil, the Institut des Sciences Moléculaires d’Orsay in France, as well as in the award-winning Education Center Erasmus MC in Rotterdam.

Save this picture!
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
KAAN Architecten
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Higher Education University The Netherlands
Cite: "CUBE / KAAN Architecten" 28 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/902592/cube-kaan-architecten/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »