Gama Issa V2.0 / Studio Mk27 - Marcio Kogan + Lair Reis

+ 70

Structure Engineering Eduardo Duprat

Steel Structure Eduardo Duprat

MEP Eduardo Duprat

Climatation Logitech

Automatization Noise

Consultant Sc Consult

Constructor - Phase 1 Rogério Perez

Construtor - Phase 2 Sc Consult More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Ten o'clock at night. Very hot. I take this rare moment of calm and solitude to draw the new house. From the radio, which I'll turn off in ten seconds, it's about the last kidnapping and a prisoner rebellion. I read my notes from the first customer meeting, a couple of advertisers.

We talked about a huge library in the living room with double foyers, huge windows that open out onto the garden, a 3 x 30m pool, a kitchen with an orange central counter, two symmetrical marble stairs illuminated by a huge zenith, a work studio, precise detailing, spaces with elegant and unusual proportions always relating to the exterior in a different way, white textures, the armchair "Ball" by Eero Aarnio, the 60s, minimalism, electronic music, Stockhausen, Cage, the last issue of the magazine Visionaire, recipe of a spaghetti al mare and finally, "Meu Tio" by Jacques Tati.

I think of a huge, single volume packing everything: a white box. In São Paulo, we do not need to think about architectural integration, everything is chaos, absolute chaos. In this city, the ugliest in the world, which overflows energy, vibrant like no other, adored and detested, everything that is designed will be fully integrated into the city. Ah, yes, I can not forget a huge wall protecting the house, clad in natural wood (perhaps the last tree of the Amazon), and that will certainly be totally painted, giving a final touch to the perfect harmony with the surroundings.

* This is an edited version of the text submitted by the architect. The original version you can read here.