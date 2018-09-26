FGN House / O A S I Architects

+ 30

Architects O A S I Architects

Location Fagnano Olona, Italy

Lead Architects OASI Architects (Arch Pietro Ferrario, Arch. Francesco Enea Castellanza)

Team Arch. Jacopo Luini

Site Manager Gianluca Pulacini

Area 150.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Laura Cavelli

Text description provided by the architects. O A S I architects is an architecture practice founded in 2009 and constantly devoted to answer the daily life needs for individuals and communities. The name does not designate a signature or it does not presume an attitude. OASI is a method. Projects are developed through a careful perception towards the context where each project is based, not only geographical (place) but also in regard of the complexity of its conditions (client, budget, timing). Each work responds to specific needs emerging from this double sided context, never giving away, even if with very light interventions, to subtle artistic twists.

Research and observation play a fundamental role in the process of ideas, which is particularly focused on absorbing the experiences and the atmosphere of the cities and the surrounding landscape. Oasi stands on these values to define places, environments, conditions and moments capable of offering the best features in their existing context. Each project therefore potentially becomes an oasis.

FGN HOUSE

A plot of land, a small orchard. Fertile.

A suburban context, without specificities. Anonymous.

Two young parents and their children. Ambitious.

Before the intervention, the garden looked like an empty ground, fenced by a prefabricated concrete slab fence on the perimeter sides and adjacent to other units. The new project’s shape, therefore, tries to fit into the delimitations of the context, enhancing the garden in which it is inserted.

The existing greenery becomes an integral part of the project, functioning as the background of the new construction.

The volumes of the new building have been conceptually divided into three modules that, «sliding» on the north-south axis generate inner open spaces and outer paved spaces. The three staggered volumes are connected by a covering that «embraces» the entire building and generates covered sidewalks and verandas.

On the north side, at the entrance from the private road, a «void» was foreseen in the roof. It generates an inner garden (the patio) that brings light and air to the central volume. The house is presented mainly as a single-storey villa with a portion on the first floor of about 40 square meters to be used as a non-habitable attic. The north-west façade of the volume of the first floor is deliberately inclined to the west to ensure proper exposure and allow the users to enjoy the sunset standing out on that side of the house.