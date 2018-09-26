World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Italy
  5. O A S I Architects
  6. 2018
  7. FGN House / O A S I Architects

FGN House / O A S I Architects

  • 09:00 - 26 September, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
FGN House / O A S I Architects
Save this picture!
FGN House / O A S I Architects, © Laura Cavelli
© Laura Cavelli

© Laura Cavelli © Laura Cavelli © Laura Cavelli © Laura Cavelli + 30

  • Architects

    O A S I Architects

  • Location

    Fagnano Olona, Italy

  • Lead Architects

    OASI Architects (Arch Pietro Ferrario, Arch. Francesco Enea Castellanza)

  • Team

    Arch. Jacopo Luini

  • Site Manager

    Gianluca Pulacini

  • Area

    150.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Laura Cavelli
Save this picture!
© Laura Cavelli
© Laura Cavelli

Text description provided by the architects. O A S I architects is an architecture practice founded in 2009 and constantly devoted to answer the daily life needs for individuals and communities. The name does not designate a signature or it does not presume an attitude. OASI is a method. Projects are developed through a careful perception towards the context where each project is based, not only geographical (place) but also in regard of the complexity of its conditions (client, budget, timing). Each work responds to specific needs emerging from this double sided context, never giving away, even if with very light interventions, to subtle artistic twists.

Save this picture!
© Laura Cavelli
© Laura Cavelli

Research and observation play a fundamental role in the process of ideas, which is particularly focused on absorbing the experiences and the atmosphere of the cities and the surrounding landscape. Oasi stands on these values to define places, environments, conditions and moments capable of offering the best features in their existing context. Each project therefore potentially becomes an oasis.

Save this picture!
© Laura Cavelli
© Laura Cavelli

FGN HOUSE
A plot of land, a small orchard. Fertile.
A suburban context, without specificities. Anonymous.
Two young parents and their children. Ambitious.

Save this picture!
© Laura Cavelli
© Laura Cavelli

Before the intervention, the garden looked like an empty ground, fenced by a prefabricated concrete slab fence on the perimeter sides and adjacent to other units. The new project’s shape, therefore, tries to fit into the delimitations of the context, enhancing the garden in which it is inserted.

Save this picture!
© Laura Cavelli
© Laura Cavelli
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Laura Cavelli
© Laura Cavelli

The existing greenery becomes an integral part of the project, functioning as the background of the new construction.
The volumes of the new building have been conceptually divided into three modules that, «sliding» on the north-south axis generate inner open spaces and outer paved spaces. The three staggered volumes are connected by a covering that «embraces» the entire building and generates covered sidewalks and verandas.

Save this picture!
© Laura Cavelli
© Laura Cavelli

On the north side, at the entrance from the private road, a «void» was foreseen in the roof. It generates an inner garden (the patio) that brings light and air to the central volume. The house is presented mainly as a single-storey villa with a portion on the first floor of about 40 square meters to be used as a non-habitable attic. The north-west façade of the volume of the first floor is deliberately inclined to the west to ensure proper exposure and allow the users to enjoy the sunset standing out on that side of the house.

Save this picture!
© Laura Cavelli
© Laura Cavelli

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
O A S I Architects
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Italy
Cite: "FGN House / O A S I Architects" 26 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/902583/fgn-house-o-a-s-i-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »