  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Colombia
  5. Camacho Estudio de Arquitectura
  6. 2017
  7. Cubica Cabin / Camacho Estudio de Arquitectura

Cubica Cabin / Camacho Estudio de Arquitectura

  • 16:00 - 23 November, 2018
Cubica Cabin / Camacho Estudio de Arquitectura
Cubica Cabin / Camacho Estudio de Arquitectura, © Llano Fotografia
  • Collaborators

    Julián Gerardo Espinel López , Jorge Edwin López Torres

  • Builder

    Camacho Estudio de Arquitectura

  • Electrical installations

    Noe Pedrosa

  • Text

    Amaylit Dugarte

  • Client

    Rosula Camargo
Text description provided by the architects. The project consists of a small group of 2 houses located in the urban area of ​​Paipa, Boyacá Municipality, Colombia. Located in a corner lot of approximately 314.85 m2, and where the built area is 116.45 m2 for each house.

1st floor plan
1st floor plan

It is conceptualized, a modular refuge that grows vertically, in search of a space that adapts to time and is capable of satisfying both human and environmental needs. Both housing units are designed under the same basic criteria: completely modular monolithic skeleton, context linkage, respectful materials with the environment, lighting, cross ventilation, functionality and sustainable comfort. Both share; garden area parking and barbecue area (food preparation and cooking module).

Spatially each module is composed of three levels. The first level is configured for two accesses; one for a separate room, and the other access for the rest of the house. The second level, is framed by a large window on the facade, which allows the exterior lighting to invade its spaces, is composed successively by; living room, kitchen and dining room, accompanied by the main room. The third level, unburdens verticality with a vacuum to the main space of the house, and is composed of two secondary rooms.

Axonometries
Axonometries

The geometric composition on the facade rests first; in the structure together with a series of frames that configure large windows, representing the transparency and illumination of the internal spaces, and second; the composition of color in rectangles of superboard®, generating mosaics that provide dynamism to the building. The symmetry of the rectangles is broken, adding circular windows and circular inserts in the walls of the façade.

Longitudinal section
Longitudinal section
Its structural configuration is based on circular metal columns that rise from the ground by means of concrete dies, the soil does not intervene, thus reducing costs due to excavations.

Its dry construction minimizes waste considerably on site, generating a faster and cleaner process, due to the fact that many of the parts are made in the workshop because it is a modular structure.

About this office
Camacho Estudio de Arquitectura
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Steel

See more:

Cite: "Cubica Cabin / Camacho Estudio de Arquitectura" [Refugio Cubica / Camacho Estudio de Arquitectura] 23 Nov 2018. ArchDaily.

