Shita-machi Brewery HIKOBE / SUGAWARADAISUKE

Structural Design Yasuhirokaneda STRUCTURE - Yasuhiro Kaneda)

Lighting Design Toh design - Aki Hayakawa

Constructor Fuji Corporation -Yoshiharu Fuji More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. This is new Regional hub of Gojyome, Akita prefecture by Sake Brewery established in 1688. We designed micro expansion with Big doors and Triangular canopies to rearrange structural stability, thermal condition and new functions, after demolishing existing expansion parts. Intermediate space by micro expansion converted backyard parking to main event space with creating new regional network through the main car street →inside space → sake brewery →market street.

Inside space is composed with existing elements and materials to create future history and new communications between townspeople and visitors with integrating new and old scenery.

“Micro public network” can reconstruct local community and economy.

The “micro public network” is a method for reconstruction small Village with micro scale buildings networking in a whole area. The network is created by innovative technology, like IT, Automatic drive, Drone and New economy. This method can update local landscape and history as a future lifestyle platform with sequence of gradual and small developments.