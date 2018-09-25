World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Community
  4. Japan
  5. SUGAWARADAISUKE
  6. 2018
  7. Shita-machi Brewery HIKOBE / SUGAWARADAISUKE

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Shita-machi Brewery HIKOBE / SUGAWARADAISUKE

  • 00:00 - 25 September, 2018
Shita-machi Brewery HIKOBE / SUGAWARADAISUKE
Shita-machi Brewery HIKOBE / SUGAWARADAISUKE, © Photo Office-K / Daisuke Kondo
© Photo Office-K / Daisuke Kondo

© Photo Office-K / Daisuke Kondo

  • Structural Design

    Yasuhirokaneda STRUCTURE - Yasuhiro Kaneda)

  • Lighting Design

    Toh design - Aki Hayakawa

  • Constructor

    Fuji Corporation -Yoshiharu Fuji
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Photo Office-K / Daisuke Kondo
© Photo Office-K / Daisuke Kondo

Text description provided by the architects. This is new Regional hub of Gojyome, Akita prefecture by Sake Brewery established in 1688. We designed micro expansion with Big doors and Triangular canopies to rearrange structural stability, thermal condition and new functions, after demolishing existing expansion parts. Intermediate space by micro expansion converted backyard parking to main event space with creating new regional network through the main car street →inside space → sake brewery →market street.

© Photo Office-K / Daisuke Kondo
© Photo Office-K / Daisuke Kondo
Site plan - extension
Site plan - extension
© Photo Office-K / Daisuke Kondo
© Photo Office-K / Daisuke Kondo

Inside space is composed with existing elements and materials to create future history and new communications between townspeople and visitors with integrating new and old scenery.

© Photo Office-K / Daisuke Kondo
© Photo Office-K / Daisuke Kondo
Section
Section
© Photo Office-K / Daisuke Kondo
© Photo Office-K / Daisuke Kondo

“Micro public network” can reconstruct local community and economy.
The “micro public network” is a method for reconstruction small Village with micro scale buildings networking in a whole area. The network is created by innovative technology, like IT, Automatic drive, Drone and New economy. This method can update local landscape and history as a future lifestyle platform with sequence of gradual and small developments.

© Photo Office-K / Daisuke Kondo
© Photo Office-K / Daisuke Kondo

About this office
SUGAWARADAISUKE
Wood Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Public Architecture Community Refurbishment Extension Japan
Cite: "Shita-machi Brewery HIKOBE / SUGAWARADAISUKE" 25 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/902563/shita-machi-brewery-hikobe-sugawaradaisuke/> ISSN 0719-8884

