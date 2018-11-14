OP9 House / Office 88

+ 14

Architects Office 88

Location Sydney, Australia

Lead Designer Gorgi Gulevski

Structural Engineer LMW Design Group

Area 570.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Katherine Lu

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. The home is situated in a newly established suburban neighbourhood, with the intent of creating a calm and serene atmosphere through its materials and orientation. The project features a 350m2 main dwelling with a ‘little brother’ secondary dwelling tucked away at the back of the site. The two dwellings are separated by a curved wall that extends to wrap around a swimming pool.

Entry to the main dwelling features a grand, double height foyer, which leads into a spacious open plan kitchen, living and dining area. These areas spill out onto a north-facing courtyard with a swimming pool, creating a seamless transparency between the indoor and outdoor areas. The kitchen features a curved sculptural island that plays on the curved wall forming around the pool. A warm muted palette and changes in floor material help to subtly signify programmatic changes within different areas of the home. Large void spaces enable a greater connection between the ground and upper floor. The upper floor contains a sitting area with four bedrooms. The master suite features an en-suite and walk-in robe. Views of the swimming pool via full height windows join the upper floor to the outdoors.

The project uses a locally sourced white brick and mortar that provides a sculptural element to the linear and contemporary form of the home. Black-bricked features were used as a contrast to the cantilevered bricks as a play on colour and shadow. The master bedroom cantilevers over the garage area and features a striking black-bricked stripe through the facade which fades off and adds further excitement to the façade.

The dwelling’s northern orientation allows the home to be filled with light throughout the day and the large glazed entry is shielded from the western-sun by a polycarbonate column which allows light to enter through the glazing whilst shielding it from the heat. The column becomes a light-filled box during the afternoon and can be illuminated in the evening to light up the entry against the night sky.