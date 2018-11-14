World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Office 88
  6. 2018
  7. OP9 House / Office 88

OP9 House / Office 88

  • 17:00 - 14 November, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
OP9 House / Office 88
Save this picture!
OP9 House / Office 88, © Katherine Lu
© Katherine Lu

© Katherine Lu © Katherine Lu © Katherine Lu © Katherine Lu + 14

  • Architects

    Office 88

  • Location

    Sydney, Australia

  • Lead Designer

    Gorgi Gulevski

  • Structural Engineer

    LMW Design Group

  • Area

    570.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Katherine Lu
    Save this picture!
    © Katherine Lu
    © Katherine Lu

    Text description provided by the architects. The home is situated in a newly established suburban neighbourhood, with the intent of creating a calm and serene atmosphere through its materials and orientation. The project features a 350m2 main dwelling with a ‘little brother’ secondary dwelling tucked away at the back of the site. The two dwellings are separated by a curved wall that extends to wrap around a swimming pool.

    Save this picture!
    © Katherine Lu
    © Katherine Lu
    Save this picture!
    Ground floor plan
    Ground floor plan
    Save this picture!
    © Katherine Lu
    © Katherine Lu

    Entry to the main dwelling features a grand, double height foyer, which leads into a spacious open plan kitchen, living and dining area. These areas spill out onto a north-facing courtyard with a swimming pool, creating a seamless transparency between the indoor and outdoor areas. The kitchen features a curved sculptural island that plays on the curved wall forming around the pool. A warm muted palette and changes in floor material help to subtly signify programmatic changes within different areas of the home. Large void spaces enable a greater connection between the ground and upper floor. The upper floor contains a sitting area with four bedrooms. The master suite features an en-suite and walk-in robe. Views of the swimming pool via full height windows join the upper floor to the outdoors.

    Save this picture!
    © Katherine Lu
    © Katherine Lu

    The project uses a locally sourced white brick and mortar that provides a sculptural element to the linear and contemporary form of the home. Black-bricked features were used as a contrast to the cantilevered bricks as a play on colour and shadow. The master bedroom cantilevers over the garage area and features a striking black-bricked stripe through the facade which fades off and adds further excitement to the façade.

    Save this picture!
    First floor plan
    First floor plan

    The dwelling’s northern orientation allows the home to be filled with light throughout the day and the large glazed entry is shielded from the western-sun by a polycarbonate column which allows light to enter through the glazing whilst shielding it from the heat. The column becomes a light-filled box during the afternoon and can be illuminated in the evening to light up the entry against the night sky.

    Save this picture!
    © Katherine Lu
    © Katherine Lu

    View the complete gallery

    Save this project
    Share in Whatsapp
    About this office
    Office 88
    Office

    Products:

    Steel Brick

    See more:

    Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Australia
    Cite: "OP9 House / Office 88" 14 Nov 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/902534/op9-house-office-88/> ISSN 0719-8884

    世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

    想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

    翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

    You've started following your first account!

    Did you know?

    You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

    Go to my stream