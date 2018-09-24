World
SLO Architecture Builds Floating Harvest Dome in Grand Rapids

SLO Architecture Builds Floating Harvest Dome in Grand Rapids
SLO Architecture Builds Floating Harvest Dome in Grand Rapids, Harvest Dome 3.0. Image © SLO Architecture
Harvest Dome 3.0. Image © SLO Architecture

SLO Architecture has built Harvest Dome 3.0, a floating dome project made to celebrate the riparian heritage of Grand Rapids. Made with local materials harvested from the Grand River industry, the 20-foot-diameter orb would be constructed from brightly colored surplus seat-belts and studded with rearview mirrors, set atop a ring of 128 repurposed two-liter soda bottles. The project explores the city’s legacy of manufacturing and a history of production.

Now Harvest Dome 3.0 was made to bring attention to the Grand River waterway. While the river's energy propelled Grand Rapids to become a center for logging, furniture fabrication, and automotive industries, the possibility of the river also engendered changes to landscape ecology, leading to flooding and contamination. The transcendent abstract form of Harvest Dome 3.0 emerges from a flotsam of accumulated materials, its bright blue seatbelt lines and sky-and-water-reflecting rearview mirrors shimmering like a bubble coming up from the surging rapids, transfiguring the river's power and possibility.

