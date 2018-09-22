World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Chile
  5. Paul Steel Bouza Arquitecto
  6. 2017
  7. House GZ2 / Paul Steel Bouza Arquitecto

House GZ2 / Paul Steel Bouza Arquitecto

  • 13:00 - 22 September, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
House GZ2 / Paul Steel Bouza Arquitecto
Save this picture!
House GZ2 / Paul Steel Bouza Arquitecto, © Gustavo Zylbersztajn
© Gustavo Zylbersztajn

© Gustavo Zylbersztajn © Gustavo Zylbersztajn © Gustavo Zylbersztajn © Gustavo Zylbersztajn + 21

Save this picture!
© Gustavo Zylbersztajn
© Gustavo Zylbersztajn

Text description provided by the architects. The GZ2 is a 36 square meter house located over a small cliff of a peninsula in the Lonconao lake, approximately fifteen kilometers from Futaleufú in the Los Lagos Región. The design operation is simple. It consists of an open floor of the free plan which is glazed to the outside, relating with an outdoor terrace, nature, lake, and the views that surround the house. 

Save this picture!
© Gustavo Zylbersztajn
© Gustavo Zylbersztajn

The second floor or loft is more closed and intimate, with a bed located near a more controlled window facing the lake. The height of the second floor can hold the heat that rises through an emptiness of the inferior one. The refuge is settled on top of an existing stone like a small tower in the landscape, intervening as little as possible the forest surface. 

Save this picture!
© Gustavo Zylbersztajn
© Gustavo Zylbersztajn
Save this picture!
Floor Plans
Floor Plans
Save this picture!
© Gustavo Zylbersztajn
© Gustavo Zylbersztajn

The furniture is austere,  there is a closet in the living room suitable for storage for travelers and a piece of kitchen furniture made of agglomerated wood covered in vitrified concrete that can be used for cooking, washing or having meals. As support for the kitchen and bathroom, there are two protruding windows that add both storage space and cross ventilation to control the summer heat in the Patagonia.

Save this picture!
© Gustavo Zylbersztajn
© Gustavo Zylbersztajn

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Paul Steel Bouza Arquitecto
Office

Products:

Wood Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Chile
Cite: "House GZ2 / Paul Steel Bouza Arquitecto" [Casa GZ2 / Paul Steel Bouza Arquitecto] 22 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/902452/house-gz2-paul-steel-bouza-arquitecto/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »