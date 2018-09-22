House GZ2 / Paul Steel Bouza Arquitecto

+ 21

Text description provided by the architects. The GZ2 is a 36 square meter house located over a small cliff of a peninsula in the Lonconao lake, approximately fifteen kilometers from Futaleufú in the Los Lagos Región. The design operation is simple. It consists of an open floor of the free plan which is glazed to the outside, relating with an outdoor terrace, nature, lake, and the views that surround the house.

The second floor or loft is more closed and intimate, with a bed located near a more controlled window facing the lake. The height of the second floor can hold the heat that rises through an emptiness of the inferior one. The refuge is settled on top of an existing stone like a small tower in the landscape, intervening as little as possible the forest surface.

The furniture is austere, there is a closet in the living room suitable for storage for travelers and a piece of kitchen furniture made of agglomerated wood covered in vitrified concrete that can be used for cooking, washing or having meals. As support for the kitchen and bathroom, there are two protruding windows that add both storage space and cross ventilation to control the summer heat in the Patagonia.