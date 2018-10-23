Kansas State University - College of Architecture, Planning and Design / Ennead Architects + BNIM

+ 17

Structural Walter P. Moore and Associates Inc.

MEP Henderson Engineers Inc.

Civil BG Consultants Inc.

Landscape Confluence

Fabrication Lab Planner el dorado inc.

AV/IT/Acoustics Sextant Group

Building Code Fire Protection & Code Consultants More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Responding to the College’s focus on the designer as an instrument for positive change in the world, the building design creates a sense of place for APDesign and supports a new curriculum that trains future leaders to reconnect the act of design to making through inter-disciplinary collaboration and a focus on direct fabrication.

The design maximizes opportunities for communication and cross-fertilization of ideas between APDesign Departments – Architecture, Landscape Architecture/Regional and Community Planning, Interior Architecture and Product Design – and related disciplines.

The building is a didactic tool to showcase the fabrication-based research of the school’s design community. Studios, crit spaces, exhibition areas, collaboration pods, and faculty offices are arranged around an axial three-story atrium, the “collaboration corridor,” to foster a rapid exchange of intellectual and technical knowledge.

The project also introduces new research laboratories and vertically-integrated studios that comprise a 24-hour “Design Information Commons,” a new feature to a reconfigured Weigel Library.