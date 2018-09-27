World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. China
  5. Usual Studio
  6. 2018
  7. Lishui Corporate Office / Usual Studio

Lishui Corporate Office / Usual Studio

  • 01:00 - 27 September, 2018
Lishui Corporate Office / Usual Studio
Center space. Image © Tim wu
Center space. Image © Tim wu

Walking into history. Image © Tim wu Archway. Image © Jingrui Lin Water and reflection. Image © Tim wu :Local history archway. Image © Tim wu

  • Interiors Designers

    Usual Studio

  • Location

    Liandu, Lishui, Zhejiang, China

  • Architect in Charge

    Jingrui Li

  • Design Team

    Jiajun Shen, Hsin Wen

  • Area

    2300.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Tim wu, Jingrui Lin
Walking into history. Image © Tim wu
Walking into history. Image © Tim wu

Text description provided by the architects. The space is located in Lishui, Zhejiang, the interior area of whose top office building is about 2300 square meters. It belongs to a space design collected business office and reception hall. The owners hope to set the local history archway in the center of the space as a manifestation of corporate culture, while showing the respect of the owners on the traditional context as a modern technology company. The starting point of design is also around the history archway to extend design.

Water and reflection. Image © Tim wu
Water and reflection. Image © Tim wu

The key question is how to deal with the relationship between new and old. Lighting atrium is set in the center of office space, and the history archway becomes the most important exhibition device in this atrium space. Through the twisted shutter awning, the dappled natural light creates a sense of time tunnel, wrapped in old building, as if it were connecting the past and now. Here, new and old, tradition and future forms a subtle dialogue, combining the modernity of technology companies, it also enhances the value of traditional culture.

Section
Section

Atrium lighting part belongs to additional building section. In the case of allowed ancient archway height, it adopted transparent twisted shutter awning, while providing a parcel space for the archway, it reduces the volume effectively to avoid the obstacles of the landscape in appearance. Besides, because the twisted body drives the flow of space, the light from outside seems rhythmic through the louver with the change of sunny angle.

Light Tunnel. Image © Tim wu
Light Tunnel. Image © Tim wu

The design of atrium space retains the essence of traditional Chinese space - Patio - Courtyard - Corridor space, which takes the tactics of bringing scene, framing views, reflecting scene, to shape the atrium space, so as to rich landscape level and visual experience.

:Local history archway. Image © Tim wu
:Local history archway. Image © Tim wu

There are many ways to focus on tradition. In this project we have found the possibility. The method used to create space is based on the tradition of Oriental architectural gardening. Faced with specific problems, it can also be independent of traditional expressions, and can be different and inclusive.

Light Tunnel Center Space. Image © Tim wu
Light Tunnel Center Space. Image © Tim wu

Usual Studio
Cite: "Lishui Corporate Office / Usual Studio" 27 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/902447/lishui-corporate-office-usual-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

