  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Metro Station
  4. The Netherlands
  5. Mecanoo
  6. 2018
  Delft City Hall and Train Station / Mecanoo

Delft City Hall and Train Station / Mecanoo

  05:00 - 24 September, 2018
Delft City Hall and Train Station / Mecanoo
Delft City Hall and Train Station / Mecanoo
Courtesy of Mecanoo

Courtesy of Mecanoo

  • Architects

    Mecanoo

  • Location

    Delft, The Netherlands

  • Underground station platforms design

    Benthem Crouwel Architects.

  • Area

    28320.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Netherlands Structural Engineer

    ABT

  • Mechanical Engineer

    Deerns Raadgevende Ingenieurs B.V., Rijswijk

  • Building Cost Consultant

    Basalt bouwadvies bv, Nieuwegein

  • Physics and Fire Safety Consultant

    LBPSight, Nieuwegein

  • Consultant Graphics Ceiling

    Geerdes Ontwerpen, Huizen

  • Programme City hall

    19,430 m2

  • Public Lobby

    2,230m²

  • Station Hall

    2,450m²

  • Retail Facilities And Food And Beverage

    850m2

  • Client

    Ontwikkelingsbedrijf Spoorzone Delft BV, Delft
    • More Specs Less Specs
Courtesy of Mecanoo
Courtesy of Mecanoo

Text description provided by the architects. Arriving in Delft is an unforgettable experience. From the outset, Mecanoo’s idea was to design a station that makes it clear to visitors that they have arrived in Delft. The station, in combination with the new city hall, sits atop a new train tunnel built in place of the old concrete viaduct that divided the city in two since 1965. Coming up the escalators, the impressive ceiling with the historic map of Delft unfolds. When you look outside, you see the city and the old station as a contemporary version of Johannes Vermeer’s painting 'View of Delft’.

Courtesy of Mecanoo
Courtesy of Mecanoo
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Courtesy of Mecanoo
Courtesy of Mecanoo

Interweaving past and future
The city of Delft reflects its past: the multitude of historic buildings and canals; the ‘Prinsenstad’ city, closely connected to the Dutch Royal Family; and, of course, the world famous Delftware ceramic factories. On the other hand, the Delft University of Technology is at the forefront of technical innovation. The character of Delft, epitomised in this combination of past and future, was the starting point for the design.

Courtesy of Mecanoo
Courtesy of Mecanoo
Courtesy of Mecanoo
Courtesy of Mecanoo

Delft Blue
A vaulted ceiling features an enormous historic 1877 map of Delft and its surroundings, connecting the station with the city hall. Within the station hall, walls and columns are adorned with a contemporary re-interpretation of Delft Blue tiles. You can walk directly from the station into the city hall. The glass skin of the building is designed to reflect the Dutch skies. The panels of fused glass with lens-like spheres reference a vernacular window design that can be seen throughout the historic city. The combination and rhythm of open panels of high performance glass and closed fused glass panels enable a high degree of energy efficiency.

Courtesy of Mecanoo
Courtesy of Mecanoo

Contextually compact
Throughout the design process the building volume has been shaved and reformed to create a compact, highly efficient building form. The lowered roof lines at the corners provide a gradual transition towards the existing small-scale development of the Delft city centre and the adjacent Wester Quarter. The building connects the historic inner city on the east side of the railway tunnel with the residential neighbourhoods located to the west, realigning the centre of Delft. Incisions in the glass volume of the city hall building form a pattern of alleyways and courtyards, which are themselves inspired by the intricate structure of Delft.

Courtesy of Mecanoo
Courtesy of Mecanoo
Section
Section
Courtesy of Mecanoo
Courtesy of Mecanoo
Second floor plan
Second floor plan
Courtesy of Mecanoo
Courtesy of Mecanoo

Sustainable
The facade responds to the different sun orientations, which determined the amount of glass incorporated, thus mitigating daylight needs while reducing heat gain in the summer months. The glass has a high light absorption factor but low solar absorption, and all windows can be opened manually for user comfort and natural ventilation. Solar panels on the roof provide 20% of the energy for the building mechanics and presence aware lighting. The GreenCalc+ score is rated at 270.

Courtesy of Mecanoo
Courtesy of Mecanoo

About this office
Mecanoo
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Infrastructure Transportation Metro Station The Netherlands
Cite: "Delft City Hall and Train Station / Mecanoo" 24 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/902433/delft-city-hall-and-train-station-mecanoo/> ISSN 0719-8884

