  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. Antonio Altarriba Comes
  6. 2018
  7. Campolivar House / Antonio Altarriba Comes

Campolivar House / Antonio Altarriba Comes

  • 09:00 - 28 October, 2018
Campolivar House / Antonio Altarriba Comes
Campolivar House / Antonio Altarriba Comes, © Diego Opazo
© Diego Opazo

  • Collaborator Architects

    Rosa Lafuente, David López, Jesús Sancho-Tello

  • Architecture Students

    Álvaro Méndez, Marta Ramón.

  • Construction

    Nideker houses
© Diego Opazo
Text description provided by the architects. The idea was to generate a stone podium that emerged from the base itself, establishing numerous relationships with its immediate surroundings, serving as the base for the sculptural piece of concrete where the program's night area is located.

© Diego Opazo
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Diego Opazo
Materiality is a fundamental part of this project, the work with stone, textured white concrete, glass and wood, are the elements that in an artisanal but very technological way defines the project.

© Diego Opazo
Section
Section
© Diego Opazo
The stone podium is divided into two levels, that of the basement, which houses an illuminated studio through two patios, a laundry room and the garage with the engine rooms, and the ground floor where the access with the lounge is located dining room kitchen and toilet.

© Diego Opazo
First floor plan
First floor plan
© Diego Opazo
The children's rooms are located in the concrete volume, which share a bathroom and a multifunctional central space, which is divided with wooden partitions to be able to be incorporated or not into the rooms. The main room with bathroom and dressing room.

© Diego Opazo
The building appropriates practically the entire plot, generating a landscaped space in the access, and a terrace and pool space on the south side.

© Diego Opazo
About this office
Antonio Altarriba Comes
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Stone

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Spain
Cite: "Campolivar House / Antonio Altarriba Comes" [Casa Campolivar / Antonio Altarriba Comes] 28 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/902430/campolivar-house-antonio-altarriba-comes/> ISSN 0719-8884

