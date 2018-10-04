World
Yuanlu Community Center / Challenge Design

  • 19:00 - 4 October, 2018
Yuanlu Community Center / Challenge Design
© Prism Images
© Prism Images

© Arch-Exist © Prism Images © Arch-Exist © Prism Images + 57

  • Architects

    Challenge Design

  • Location

    Next to Longxing Ancient Town, Chongqing, China

  • Lead Architects

    Jie Lee ,Wei Huang , Fang Yan, Xueyan Wu , Yangfeng Xu

  • Design Team

    Wubing Feng, Xitao Liu, Yin Liu, Wenlong Zheng , Chengzong Xue, Yuanyuan Yan

  • Area

    4000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Prism Images, Arch-Exist
© Arch-Exist
© Arch-Exist

I Symbiosis
Facing Yulin River, the Project sits next to Longxing Ancient Town, Chongqing, China, mirrored by rolling hills in the distance and a centralized green area. Natural landscape on the east side is exceedingly fascinating while its counterparts on the other sides are relatively ordinary.

© Arch-Exist
© Arch-Exist

As a response to the environment , the architect places three buildings of different sizes side-by-side on the hillside and vertical to the riverside road, looking to achieve the optimum visual effect of riverfront landscape and distant mountains.

© Arch-Exist
© Arch-Exist

II Topology
Each space is designed with various sizes by the architect according to its functions, including exhibition hall, book bar, swimming pool, and restaurant, forming multiple sequential courtyard spaces. Besides, traditional Chinese artistic concepts are integrated into the modern space by virtue of the transition between virtuality and reality, which is generally applied in traditional Chinese gardens. 

Courtesy of Challenge Design
Courtesy of Challenge Design

In addition to the interesting correlation between the spaces and sizes, changes in elevation enriches spatial forms, which enable people to experience narrative feelings in the space changed up and down, inside and out, near and far.

© Arch-Exist
© Arch-Exist

Courtyards and patios can evoke a sense of territory and the adjacency of inside and outside through covers, showing spatial openness, and a sense of freedom based on spatial relationships.

1F Plan
1F Plan

© Arch-Exist
© Arch-Exist

III Authenticity
In order to demonstrate the philosophy of authenticity of architecture, space, form and structure, architects use timber to closely link space and structure, thus making the architecture itself have the "virtue of honesty".

© Arch-Exist
© Arch-Exist

Exposed Glulam structures are applied as the crucial visual element for wooden buildings. The order and form similar to the sloping roofs in Chongqing are adopted for expression.

© Prism Images
© Prism Images

Architects convert varying units into structural components and arrange those components in a certain changing mode, so that the architectural form changes with the space.

© Arch-Exist
© Arch-Exist

Wood components are lapped straight and well-structured in elaborate layout, with a strong sense of construction. Smooth lines and a sense of unity make the building space extremely charming. Dynamic balance of components presents architectural features and livens up the space.

© Arch-Exist
© Arch-Exist

IV Circumgyration
Winding stairs and surrounding bookshelves in the book bar build a bridge that links people's minds with books. With natural light introduced from the roof, the space is full of mobility, flexibility, and the sense of wonder; furthermore, changes in light may also remind readers of meandering time.

© Prism Images
© Prism Images
© Prism Images
© Prism Images

V Shadow
Adopted as the main interfacial material, hexagonal aluminum plates are covered on the interior structure by architects. Building surfaces are adaptive to changes in building form; each aluminum honeycomb plate is finely wrapped, slotted, and spliced. Digital manifestation produces a modern sense of "Cyberpunk"; the surface characteristics appear in natural light, and complicated and mysterious visual effects are generated as the light changes.

© Arch-Exist
© Arch-Exist

V Technology
In pursuit of ultimate architectural beauty, design and construction are integrated for the Project. The BIM system is adopted to achieve overall project control. Each structural component is optimized thanks to programming design, manufactured by CNC machines, and installed on site. Digitization concepts and advanced technologies are applied to pre-control and dynamically manage the Project. With 3D positioning, very few errors occur during installation. It takes only 25 days from the installation of the wooden structure to the completion of the roof structure.

© Prism Images
© Prism Images
© Prism Images
© Prism Images

As architects have reinterpreted modern architectural aesthetics by designing authentic structure and space in an extremely modern way, the integrity and authenticity of the building from inside to outside will make people feel its beauty of morality and integrity. Furthermore, based on the changing structural form, the integration and interaction of functions, spaces, materials and structures with people are gradually unfolded, thus to exhibit the elegance of the building in natural light!

© Prism Images
© Prism Images

About this office
上海成执建筑设计
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Retail China
Cite: "Yuanlu Community Center / Challenge Design" [重庆龙湖两江长滩原麓社区中心 / 上海成执建筑设计] 04 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/902425/yuanlu-community-center-challenge-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

