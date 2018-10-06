World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. Andrés Burguete
  6. 2018
  7. House El Cielo / Andrés Burguete

House El Cielo / Andrés Burguete

  • 13:00 - 6 October, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
House El Cielo / Andrés Burguete
Save this picture!
House El Cielo / Andrés Burguete, © César Bejar
© César Bejar

© César Bejar © César Bejar © César Bejar © César Bejar + 23

  • Architect

    Andrés Burguete

  • Location

    El Palomar, Mexico

  • Architect in Charge

    Andrés Burguete

  • Structural Design

    Jesús Coloca

  • Civil Engineering

    Enrique Peña y Pablo Sánchez

  • Area

    3810.42 ft2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    César Bejar
Save this picture!
© César Bejar
© César Bejar

Text description provided by the architects. The House El Cielo takes shape and life through three different volumes. Like a carved rock or a cut valley in which the earth’s layers became unveiled, the three boxes that make up the house are sculptured to discover the inner space and its adequacy. Light cuts across the three layers, creating an ethereal sensation in time and space.

Three volumes are sculptured to obtain an intimate and introvert space, it lets itself be read from the outside, but it can only be understood from the inside. Its solid and heavy form it’s like a carved sculpture, while the perfectly modulated partition creates reliefs and vacuums thanks to the strategically placed windows.

Save this picture!
© César Bejar
© César Bejar

The materiality of the House ages gracefully, expressing its true nature, which brings out a timeless character to the space. The castles are hidden in the partition but the partition isn’t hidden at all making the space warm and cozy. 

Save this picture!
Section 02
Section 02

The only walls are structural so, by not having a single wall without a constructive function, the continuity prevails in both levels with a clean and honest system.

Save this picture!
© César Bejar
© César Bejar

The three boxes have different dimensions but same proportions, and each one contributes at generating experiences throughout the space. The most important box, the central one, fragments the program. This box is the only one pierced through from top to bottom creating an empty space that, depending on the eye of the beholder, it can be a patio from the exterior or a portico from the inside of the House.

Save this picture!
© César Bejar
© César Bejar

The House El Cielo is oriented to the South in order to let the tree’s shadows be projected to the inside through the boxes’ perforations, making them part of the material palette.

Save this picture!
© César Bejar
© César Bejar

The program unfolds from the center to the sides. The common area in the ground floor is in the central zone, while the complementary areas are located to the sides. On the top floor each volume has a private bedroom. The transition from one space to the other is through the separation of the boxes tensed one within the next, which act like peepholes and pauses.

Save this picture!
Section 01
Section 01

The connection between upstairs bedrooms is through a hallway that leads to the patio with a low window and that controls the privacy of the adjoining areas.

Save this picture!
© César Bejar
© César Bejar

The complexity of the land is in its corner location and in the constraints of having three faces. In consequence we have a vegetable cushion in the front, a slope that restricts the sight of those who habit and those passing by.

Save this picture!
© César Bejar
© César Bejar

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Andrés Burguete
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Mexico
Cite: "House El Cielo / Andrés Burguete" [Casa El Cielo / Andrés Burguete] 06 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/902423/house-el-cielo-andres-burguete/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream