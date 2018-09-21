World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Glenn Howells Unveils 55-story Red Brick Tower in Manchester

Glenn Howells Unveils 55-story Red Brick Tower in Manchester

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Glenn Howells Unveils 55-story Red Brick Tower in Manchester
Save this picture!
Glenn Howells Unveils 55-story Red Brick Tower in Manchester, Courtesy of Glen Howells Architects
Courtesy of Glen Howells Architects

Housing developer Student Castle has partnered with Glenn Howells Architects to create a 55-story red brick tower in Manchester city center. Built to include 850 rooms and co-working space for students and start-up businesses, the new skyscraper would overlook Oxford Road station next to Great Marlborough Street tower. Glenn Howells says the scheme pays homage to the red brick chimneys that once dominated the city’s skyline.

Designed as a new landmark in Manchester, the tower would stand 500 feet tall but less than 45 feet wide. Student Castle consulted with Historic England and design panel Places Matter over the proposed height prior to submitting plans. Student Castle founder Edward Cade has said that “The building presents a significant windfall opportunity to redevelop a portion of an existing multi-storey car park adjacent to Manchester Oxford Road station into a fully managed purpose-built student residence.” Deloitte is the planning consultant for Hulme Street, while AECOM will be the project manager.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Glen Howells Architects
Courtesy of Glen Howells Architects

Glenn Howells director Dav Bansal said, "Rising among its context of red brick warehouses, the scheme will be the most slender structure in Manchester. The slenderness is reinforced by its homogenous skin of brick panels that alternates on every floor to open up glazed slots and add relief to the façade. The use of modern construction technologies will enable us to deliver traditional brick material at such heights in prefabricated modules."

Alan McCartney, Studio Director for Glenn Howells, said that “The design's proximity to local universities, transport hubs and the city core makes the site location ideal for an emerging student development, combined with an ambitious vision to design high quality student living where students would want to live. The provision of SME incubation space also offers opportunities for small businesses to have an affordable workspace.” GHA were appointed to undertake design proposals for the site on behalf of GMS (Parking) Ltd.

Construction is scheduled for completion in 2022. 

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "Glenn Howells Unveils 55-story Red Brick Tower in Manchester" 21 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/902418/glenn-howells-unveils-55-story-red-brick-tower-in-manchester/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »