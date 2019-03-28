Yin Residence / TACK architects

+ 18

Architects TACK architects

Location Omaha, United States

Category Houses

Lead Architects Jeff Dolezal, Rebecca Harding, Chris Houston

Other participants TD2, Calabretto Building Group

Area 4700.0 ft2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Tom Kessler

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. Located directly south of Omaha’s downtown within a historically noted neighborhood is a private residence. This pushed the design not to be seen as contemporaneous with the surrounding historical buildings, but rather distinguish itself as a new prototype for residential construction in the neighborhood.

The design intent is to utilize the location, within its historical context, and create a new outlook on the city with a modern, minimalist approach. The building’s exterior is comprised of cement board and cedar siding, while the interior details remain simple to reflect a contemporary lifestyle.

The building is organized into three sections. The north section contains the master bedroom spaces, the living room, and the kitchen. The south section contains two additional bedrooms, as well as a three-car garage. In between these sections a vertical volume arises to link the house together. The link holds a staircase that rises to a roof extrusion and patio space.