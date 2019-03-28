World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. TACK architects
  6. 2016
  7. Yin Residence / TACK architects

Yin Residence / TACK architects

  • 20:00 - 28 March, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Yin Residence / TACK architects
Save this picture!
Yin Residence / TACK architects, © Tom Kessler
© Tom Kessler

© Tom Kessler © Tom Kessler © Tom Kessler © Tom Kessler + 18

  • Architects

    TACK architects

  • Location

    Omaha, United States

  • Category

    Houses

  • Lead Architects

    Jeff Dolezal, Rebecca Harding, Chris Houston

  • Other participants

    TD2, Calabretto Building Group

  • Area

    4700.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Tom Kessler
Save this picture!
© Tom Kessler
© Tom Kessler

Text description provided by the architects. Located directly south of Omaha’s downtown within a historically noted neighborhood is a private residence. This pushed the design not to be seen as contemporaneous with the surrounding historical buildings, but rather distinguish itself as a new prototype for residential construction in the neighborhood.

Save this picture!
© Tom Kessler
© Tom Kessler
Save this picture!
First floor plan
First floor plan
Save this picture!
© Tom Kessler
© Tom Kessler

The design intent is to utilize the location, within its historical context, and create a new outlook on the city with a modern, minimalist approach. The building’s exterior is comprised of cement board and cedar siding, while the interior details remain simple to reflect a contemporary lifestyle.

Save this picture!
© Tom Kessler
© Tom Kessler
Save this picture!
Section Perspective
Section Perspective

The building is organized into three sections. The north section contains the master bedroom spaces, the living room, and the kitchen. The south section contains two additional bedrooms, as well as a three-car garage. In between these sections a vertical volume arises to link the house together. The link holds a staircase that rises to a roof extrusion and patio space.

Save this picture!
© Tom Kessler
© Tom Kessler

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
TACK architects
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses United States
Cite: "Yin Residence / TACK architects" 28 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/902405/yin-residence-tack-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream