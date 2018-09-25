World
i

i

i

i

i

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Recreation & Training
  4. Poland
  5. Biuro Projektow Lewicki Latak
  6. 2018
  7. KS Cracovia 1906 Centennial Hall and Sports Center for the Disabled / Biuro Projektow Lewicki Latak

KS Cracovia 1906 Centennial Hall and Sports Center for the Disabled / Biuro Projektow Lewicki Latak

  • 05:00 - 25 September, 2018
KS Cracovia 1906 Centennial Hall and Sports Center for the Disabled / Biuro Projektow Lewicki Latak
KS Cracovia 1906 Centennial Hall and Sports Center for the Disabled / Biuro Projektow Lewicki Latak, © Wojciech Kryński
© Wojciech Kryński

© Bartłomiej Senkowski © Wojciech Kryński © Wojciech Kryński © Wojciech Kryński

      • Other Participnts

        Karol Ciepliński, Konrad Glos, Łukasz Kępski, Julia Łabęcka, Xymena Maciuk, Piotr Madej, Mateusz Manecki, Karolina Pletty, Piotr Pyrtek, Dawid Rogóż, Michał Rokita, Matylda Rozmarynowicz, Mateusz Smoter, Piotr Śpiewak, Przemysław Tabor, Michał Włoskowicz
        More Specs Less Specs
      © Maciej Lulko
      © Maciej Lulko

      Text description provided by the architects. The requirements of the precious site encouraged us to treat the planned hall as part of the existing landscape with all its distinctive features. The view from Focha Avenue – across the hall and towards Salwator Hill and the Church of the Holy Saviour – suggested to us the form of the northern facade of the building. The panoramic views of the nearby hill with Kościuszko Mound are visible from the building’s interior through the west elevation. The entrance lobby, lifted a meter higher than the pavement level of the adjacent Focha Avenue, looks out towards the Błonia meadow, above the passing car traffic. The hall forms part of this landscape, emerging right out the layered terrain. It connects the levels of the pavement along Focha Avenue and the path atop the Rudawa river dike with the ground floor and the rooftop terrace. It is on those multiple surfaces – horizontal and inclined, external and internal – where we realized the given functional brief.

      © Wojciech Kryński
      © Wojciech Kryński

      The limits on the permitted building height necessitated digging down and submerging the building into the terrain. We achieved this sculpted landscape bas-relief in complex soil conditions. The designed form is created by surfaces of corten steel as well as concrete painted in a rusty color. On the top of the hall we established an accessible terrace and a green roof using extensive sedum.

      © Wojciech Kryński
      © Wojciech Kryński

      We decided to use mixed construction: we chose reinforced concrete in the eastern part, where the building has an enclosed character, whereas on the southern and western parts – where the hall opens up towards Salwator Hill and Kościuszko Mound – we used a steel structure. Looking at the landscape from behind the glazing, the horizontal and slanting transoms are seen in dialogue with the line of the earthbank and path leading up to the hall roof, the shape of the Rudawa river dike and the contours of the nearby hill.

      A-A Section
      A-A Section

      The hall facades are clad in corten steel: we made this choice all the way back in 2008 during the original design competition. We felt that the rusty steel would sit best in the open landscape of this part of the city of Kraków.

      © Wojciech Kryński
      © Wojciech Kryński

      About this office
      Biuro Projektow Lewicki Latak
      Office

      Products:

      Steel Concrete

      See more:

      Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Sports Architecture Recreation & Training Poland
      Cite: "KS Cracovia 1906 Centennial Hall and Sports Center for the Disabled / Biuro Projektow Lewicki Latak" 25 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/902402/ks-cracovia-1906-centennial-hall-and-sports-center-for-the-disabled-biuro-projektow-lewicki-latak/> ISSN 0719-8884

