Climate Tile Designed to Catch and Redirect Excess Rainwater From Climate Change

Save this picture! Climate Tile. Image Courtesy of THIRD NATURE

The Climate Tile is a pilot project designed to catch and redirect 30% of the projected extra rainwater coming due to climate change. Created by THIRD NATURE with IBF and ACO Nordic, the project will be inaugurated on a 50m pavement stretch at Nørrebro in Copenhagen. The first sidewalk was created as an innovative climate project that utilizes the Climate Tile to create a beautiful and adaptable cityscape. Aimed at densely populated cities, the tile handles water through a technical system that treats water as a valuable resource.

First and foremost, the Climate Tile is an adaptation system for future cities. The pilot stretch in Copenhagen is the beginning of a multiannual development process with the City of Copenhagen, Realdania, The Market Development Fund and other collaborators. The Climate Tile reintroduces the natural water circuit in existing cities through a simple process that manages the rainwater from the roof and sidewalks and ensures that the water runs to the right place for plants or water banks. It can catch and redirect 30% of the projected extra rainwater coming due to climate change, and thereby prevent overloads within the existing drainage infrastructure.

We are happy to be able to now demonstrate a scalable climate adaptation system. Beyond working 1% of the time when we have climate accelerated rain incidents, the solution furthermore creates value for the city the remaining 99%. We believe our streets are the bloodstreams of society where people meet and that the sidewalk is an underappreciated part of our infrastructure that holds great potential for future communities in our ever-growing cities,” says Flemming Rafn Thomsen, partner at THIRD NATURE.

As the team states, the Climate Tile develops and couples traditionally separate functions. With the development of The Climate Tile, future sidewalks will collect and manage water, whilst contributing to the growth of an urban nature and improved microclimate. Thereby the tile generates added value for the citizens and raises the level of life quality and general health within the city. The project is seen as an inclusive solution that works in tandem with roads, bike paths, signage, urban furniture, town squares, and urban nature.

Ninna Hedeager, Mayor of Technical and Environmental Affairs will officially open the sidewalk on September 27th at 5pm in front of the café at Heimdalsgade22 in Nørrebro, Copenhagen.