World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. United States
  5. Deborah Berke Partners
  6. 2017
  7. Cummins Indy Distribution Headquarters / Deborah Berke Partners

Cummins Indy Distribution Headquarters / Deborah Berke Partners

  • 20:00 - 22 September, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Cummins Indy Distribution Headquarters / Deborah Berke Partners
Save this picture!
Cummins Indy Distribution Headquarters / Deborah Berke Partners, © Chris Cooper
© Chris Cooper

© Chris Cooper © Chris Cooper © Chris Cooper © Chris Cooper + 25

  • Architects

    Deborah Berke Partners

  • Location

    Indianapolis, Indiana, United States

  • Lead Architects

    Deborah Berke Partners

  • Architect of Record

    Ratio Architects

  • Area

    175000.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Chris Cooper

  • Landscape Architects

    Land Collective

  • Design Structural Engineer

    Robert Silman Associates

  • Structural Engineer

    Fink Roberts & Petrie, Inc.

  • Design MEP Engineer

    Syska Hennessy Group, Inc.

  • MEP Engineer

    Circle Design Group, Inc.

  • Sustainability Consultant

    Atelier 10

  • Facade Consultant

    Front, Inc.

  • Lighting Designer

    One Lux Studio

  • Construction Manager

    F.A. Wilhelm Construction Co., Inc
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Chris Cooper
© Chris Cooper

Text description provided by the architects. For the Cummins Indy Distribution Headquarters, Deborah Berke Partners wanted to reinforce an active pedestrian experience on Market Street, a major thoroughfare in downtown Indianapolis, and create multiple connections to the new urban plaza and lush park from the city. “We started from an urban idea,” said Noah Biklen, principal at Deborah Berke Partners, “the form of the building undulates at its base to shape views and movement between the street and the urban plaza and park.”

Save this picture!
© Chris Cooper
© Chris Cooper
Save this picture!
© Chris Cooper
© Chris Cooper

Cummins is at its heart a technology company with a history of commissioning innovative architecture and design. “It’s an honor to work for Cummins,” Deborah Berke said. “Among major American companies, I think they are the greatest patron of architecture and design. And they have been for generations.”

Save this picture!
© Chris Cooper
© Chris Cooper

The unusually slender office floorplates with high ceilings provide abundant natural daylight to every space while minimizing reliance on electricity. The building features a high performance “calibrated” façade with varying degrees of transparency and opacity and an integrated system of fins and shades that limit heat gain and increase visual and thermal comfort.

Save this picture!
© Chris Cooper
© Chris Cooper

The office spaces are tailored to encourage all kinds of working: collaborative, focused, social, active, contemplative, informal. A variety of workspaces, including private meeting rooms, team rooms, open collaborative areas, focus booths and informal gathering spaces like the double height “social hubs” connecting the floors, accommodate different types of work. These social hubs offer expansive views of downtown and the new urban park.

Save this picture!
© Chris Cooper
© Chris Cooper

The post-tensioned concrete building allows for long-spans and fewer columns in the office floors in order to increase visual transparency and spatial flexibility. The formed concrete columns and ceiling are left partially exposed and the ribbons of facade are ever-present.  Within this bold expression of structure and skin, elements made of natural materials, such as built-in wood furniture and stairways, recur in public zones and invite a human connection. Patterned and colored fabrics create vibrant counterpoints in social spaces and bring identity to different areas within the building. Deborah Berke Partners worked with Cummins to commission site-specific art throughout.

Save this picture!
© Chris Cooper
© Chris Cooper
Save this picture!
Second floor plan
Second floor plan
Save this picture!
© Chris Cooper
© Chris Cooper

The distinctive appearance of the facades is the result of careful study of the building’s position in relation to the sun and the city of Indianapolis. The building has “calibrated façades” with several different types of glass and an integrated system of sun shades and vertical fins. “The shading elements help to reduce solar heat gain and glare in the building, reduce energy loads for cooling and makes the interior more comfortable for the workers inside,” said Noah Biklen. Cummins is committed to reducing its environmental footprint, and to creating pleasant and productive work spaces for its employees. The design of the building reflects and embodies these values. The façade and sculpted mass of the building gives Cummins an indelible identity in downtown Indianapolis.

Save this picture!
© Chris Cooper
© Chris Cooper

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Deborah Berke Partners
Office

Products:

Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Office buildings Buildings United States
Cite: "Cummins Indy Distribution Headquarters / Deborah Berke Partners" 22 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/902392/cummins-indy-distribution-headquarters-deborah-berke-partners/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »