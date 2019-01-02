World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. China
  5. Shanghai Dushe Architectural Design
  6. 2017
  7. Wuhan Northwest Lake Shuangxi / Shanghai Dushe Architectural Design

Wuhan Northwest Lake Shuangxi / Shanghai Dushe Architectural Design

  • 19:00 - 2 January, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Wuhan Northwest Lake Shuangxi / Shanghai Dushe Architectural Design
Save this picture!
© Arch-exist
© Arch-exist

© Arch-exist © Arch-exist © Arch-exist © Arch-exist + 23

  • Architects

    Shanghai Dushe Architectural Design

  • Location

    Xi Bei Hu Lu, XiBeiHu, Jianghan Qu, Wuhan Shi, Hubei Sheng, China

  • Architect in Charge

    Kege Ling

  • Design Team

    Qi Xu, Di Qin, Limin Wang, Xueyin Wang, Qiang Shen, Bingyu Yang

  • Area

    75000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Arch-exist

  • Collaborate Design

    Zhongxin Wuhan Designing Institute

  • Interior Collaborative Design

    DOP

  • Landscape Design

    Zhu Yi

  • Curtain Wall Consultant

    Hairupe Building exterior Wall Design Consulting Co., Ltd.

  • Lighting Consultant

    PDC Lighting Design
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Arch-exist
© Arch-exist

Text description provided by the architects. Project Northern Lake Shuangxi is the first phase of Northwest Lake complex building project designed by DuShe Architectural Design Co.Ltd, which is one of the most high-profile projects in Wuhan centre area. The Northwest Lake complex building project is consisted of a twin office tower at the first phase, a super high-rise building and a high-rise office building at the second phase. The N.L Shuangxi project has two 23-storey office towers and 4-storey podium, which the 1st and 2nd floors of the podium are for retails and 3rd,4th floors are for office and commercial usage.This work is one of the most representative works of high completion and integrated design of DuShe Architectural Design Co.Ltd.

Save this picture!
© Arch-exist
© Arch-exist
Save this picture!
© Arch-exist
© Arch-exist

The tower has 3 types of curtain walls.
1.Vertical glass rib and perforated panel with inside opening fan system;
2.Vertical metal rib and perforated panel with inside opening fan system;
3.Horizontal metal rib system;

Save this picture!
© Arch-exist
© Arch-exist

To make sure the inside opening system is invisible from outside has cost a lot of study. The first floor retail shops use the folded board curtain wall to form a unified facade. At bottom layer, the curtain wall has multi-layer glass combined with glaze, which creates a strong commercial environment with lights.

Save this picture!
© Arch-exist
© Arch-exist

DuShe Architectural Design Co.Ltd also took charge of the interior design of the public area. To create a minimalist palace, architects spent six months on 12 sets of drafts to ensure that more than 1000 division lines are matched all and the pattern is continuous from the wall to the floor.

Save this picture!
© Arch-exist
© Arch-exist

For interior design, all the height and width of openings have been adjust based on the size of main material: a 3200*1500 rectangle, even for some of the finished construction drawing. The redesign guaranteed all the opening is the same or twice size of the material unit. Including the integrated ceiling, light box, and the elevator hall.

Save this picture!
© Arch-exist
© Arch-exist

The seamless design of architecture and interior make the scene behind the cable glass curtain wall a very important scene. The integration of the ground interior diplomacy also enhance the permeability of the cable curtain wall.

Save this picture!
© Arch-exist
© Arch-exist

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Shanghai Dushe Architectural Design
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Office buildings China
Cite: "Wuhan Northwest Lake Shuangxi / Shanghai Dushe Architectural Design" 02 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/902357/wuhan-northwest-lake-shuangxi-shanghai-dushe-architectural-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Arch-exist

武汉西北湖双玺 / 上海都设营造建筑设计事务所

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream