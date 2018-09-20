OOPEAA + Lundén Architecture Company Design Charred Timber Housing District in Helsinki

OOPEAA, working in collaboration with Lundén Architecture Company, has won a design and build competition for a timber housing development in Kivistö, Vantaa in the Helsinki metropolitan area of Finland. Organized by the City of Vantaa, the competition asked entrants to design a district of wooden housing, part of a commitment “to provide climate-conscious development in housing.”

Titled “Upstairs – Downstairs, Living Together on Three Levels,” the OOPEAA and Lundén scheme will form part of the broader sustainable district, creating a link between natural forest, active streets, and railway infrastructure.

A comprehensive brief called on joint entries with two architectural offices, a contractor, and a developer to be situated on one, or both, of two plots in Kivistö. Teams were required to respond to the “needs of a diverse population in the fast-growing newly developing areas” while addressing the needs for bicycling, traffic, and public art.

The OOPEAA and Lundén scheme will occupy one of the two plots, located next to a small forest hosting rare flying squirrels. The scheme comprises a multifaceted block of wooden apartment housing, combining an active street level with communal green spaces in both an inner courtyard and roof terraces.

Apartments range from two-story townhouses with individual access from the street to apartments with a belt of balconies, to family size apartments with terrace balconies on the top floors. Apartments have been positioned for an optimal balance between light and shade, while environmentally-conscious features such as rooftop photovoltaic panels, and stormwater collection seek to reduce the scheme’s carbon footprint.

Meanwhile, the scheme’s façade responds to various functions, with dark charred wood along the street façade contrasting with a light palette of orange, yellow and red along the interior courtyard. The scheme also features a special bridge providing a connection between the residential block and adjacent forest.

Work will begin on the next design phase will start immediately, with input from contractor Reponen Oy and developer Taaleri Vuokrakoti Ky.

News via: OOPEAA