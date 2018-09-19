World
Zaha Hadid Architects Presents Interweaving Carpet Collection for Royal Thai during London Design Festival 2018

Zaha Hadid Architects Presents Interweaving Carpet Collection for Royal Thai during London Design Festival 2018
Zaha Hadid Architects Presents Interweaving Carpet Collection for Royal Thai during London Design Festival 2018, RE/Form Striation collection. Image Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects
RE/Form Striation collection. Image Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects

As part of the London Design Festival 2018, the Zaha Hadid Gallery is presenting the new RE/Form carpet collection designed by Zaha Hadid Architects for Royal Thai. Consisting of 22 designs across four themes, the pieces showcase fluid patterns heavily reminiscent of Hadid’s architectural works.

The four themes consist of striated lines, ribbonlike projections, pixelated landscapes, and organic cellular shapes. Each pattern captures “Hadid’s signature use of interweaving, layering and play with light and shadow.”

RE/Form Striation collection. Image Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects RE/Form Ribbons collection. Image Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects RE/Form Cellular collection. Image Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects RE/Form Pixels collection. Image Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects + 22

The designs continue Royal Thai’s design-driven direction, introducing custom colors to the commercial carpets with shades of turquoise, red, and green. Translated into “Axminster-loomed and hand-tufted designs, each design represents reconfiguration and transformation.”

The collection will be on display at the Zaha Hadid Gallery at 101 Goswell Road, London until 21st September 2018, forming part of the London Design Festival. Also on display will be the new 2018 Zaha Hadid Design Collection, along with a recent collaboration of 3D-printed furniture with Nagami.

You can find out more about the London Design Festival by reviewing our top picks of the installations from the 2018 edition here.

RE/Form Striation collection. Image Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects
RE/Form Striation collection. Image Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects
RE/Form Striation collection. Image Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects
RE/Form Striation collection. Image Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects
RE/Form Ribbons collection. Image Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects
RE/Form Ribbons collection. Image Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects
RE/Form Ribbons collection. Image Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects
RE/Form Ribbons collection. Image Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects
RE/Form Cellular collection. Image Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects
RE/Form Cellular collection. Image Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects
RE/Form Cellular collection. Image Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects
RE/Form Cellular collection. Image Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects
RE/Form Pixels collection. Image Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects
RE/Form Pixels collection. Image Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects
RE/Form Pixels collection. Image Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects
RE/Form Pixels collection. Image Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects

News via: Zaha Hadid Architects

Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Zaha Hadid Architects Presents Interweaving Carpet Collection for Royal Thai during London Design Festival 2018" 19 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/902339/zaha-hadid-architects-presents-interweaving-carpet-collection-for-royal-thai-during-london-design-festival-2018/> ISSN 0719-8884

