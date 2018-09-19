Zaha Hadid Architects Presents Interweaving Carpet Collection for Royal Thai during London Design Festival 2018

Save this picture! RE/Form Striation collection. Image Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects

As part of the London Design Festival 2018, the Zaha Hadid Gallery is presenting the new RE/Form carpet collection designed by Zaha Hadid Architects for Royal Thai. Consisting of 22 designs across four themes, the pieces showcase fluid patterns heavily reminiscent of Hadid’s architectural works.

The four themes consist of striated lines, ribbonlike projections, pixelated landscapes, and organic cellular shapes. Each pattern captures “Hadid’s signature use of interweaving, layering and play with light and shadow.”

+ 22

The designs continue Royal Thai’s design-driven direction, introducing custom colors to the commercial carpets with shades of turquoise, red, and green. Translated into “Axminster-loomed and hand-tufted designs, each design represents reconfiguration and transformation.”

The collection will be on display at the Zaha Hadid Gallery at 101 Goswell Road, London until 21st September 2018, forming part of the London Design Festival. Also on display will be the new 2018 Zaha Hadid Design Collection, along with a recent collaboration of 3D-printed furniture with Nagami.

Save this picture! RE/Form Striation collection. Image Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects

Save this picture! RE/Form Striation collection. Image Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects

Save this picture! RE/Form Ribbons collection. Image Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects

Save this picture! RE/Form Ribbons collection. Image Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects

Save this picture! RE/Form Cellular collection. Image Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects

Save this picture! RE/Form Cellular collection. Image Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects

Save this picture! RE/Form Pixels collection. Image Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects

Save this picture! RE/Form Pixels collection. Image Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects

News via: Zaha Hadid Architects