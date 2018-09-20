World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. Taiwan
  5. Aedas
  6. 2017
  7. Lè Architecture / Aedas

Lè Architecture / Aedas

  • 19:00 - 20 September, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Lè Architecture / Aedas
Save this picture!
Lè Architecture / Aedas, Courtesy of Aedas
Courtesy of Aedas

Courtesy of Aedas Courtesy of Aedas Courtesy of Aedas Courtesy of Aedas + 14

  • Architects

    Aedas

  • Location

    Yuanqu Street, Nangang District, Taipei City, Taiwan

  • Director

    Dr Andy Wen

  • Area

    11449.8 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Façade Consultant

    美樺實業股份有限公司

  • Structural Engineer

    ENVISION structural engineering consultant

  • 3D Consultant

    HKR Engineering Consultants

  • Lighting Consultant

    Guang Lighting Design

  • Landscape Design

    Aedas, Chiu Chui-Juey Architect and Associates
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Aedas
Courtesy of Aedas

Location and Context
Nangang is a fast-emerging district in southeastern Taipei, with major facilities such as Financial Park, Software Park, Exhibition Center etc. The project site is near Nanhu Bridge and Nangang Software Park Metro Station.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Aedas
Courtesy of Aedas
Save this picture!
Concept
Concept

Design Concept
The building integrates regional culture and represents it in a contemporary building form. The design drew inspiration from pebbles along the Keelung River to deliver a unique, aesthetically appealing exterior coupling with greenery on the façade. Its design conveys the ideas of roundness and elegance, strength and character. The egg-like shape implies it is an incubator of knowledge and a metaphor of intellectual revival, which integrates well with the local context and marks an important milestone in the revitalisation of the fast emerging Nangang district.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Aedas
Courtesy of Aedas

Use of Space
Efficient, interactive and healthy office spaces are planned to provide an 'urban living room' with span-leveled communal areas including pantries, cafes, small libraries and breakout areas, creating a comfortable and inspiring work environment for creativity.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Aedas
Courtesy of Aedas

Special Features
Lè Architecture adopts a sustainable and green design with the use of the latest modeling and simulation software. From the outset of the design process, our sustainability team employs our in-house analytical tools to develop unique and cutting-edge environmental design strategies for the project. With an advanced Green BIM Platform and scientific green building analysis, a seamless integration of scientific analysis and aesthetic design is achieved.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Aedas
Courtesy of Aedas

The 70-metre tall office building employs multiple strategies to add greenery to the façade and is focused on minimising energy demands. The building is designed with straight glass panels which optimise construction feasibility. The western wall serves as a `breathing facade' with a series of vertical aluminum fins and green planters providing sufficient sun-shading for interior office spaces and effectively lower the temperature in the interiors which reduces the need for mechanical cooling during summer. The plants also serves as filters for outdoor air.

Save this picture!
Concept
Concept
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Aedas
Courtesy of Aedas

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Aedas
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Taiwan
Cite: "Lè Architecture / Aedas" 20 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/902292/le-architecture-aedas/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Courtesy of Aedas

台北砳建筑 / Aedas

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »