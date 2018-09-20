Shanghai Vanke Qichen Community Center / Shenzhen Huahui Design

Save this picture! Open Space at the Entrance. Image © Chao Zhang

Architects Shenzhen Huahui Design

Location Luobei Rd, Baoshanqu, Shanghai, China

Lead Architects Cheng Xiao

Design Team Shibo Yin, Qifan He

Owner Shanghai Vanke

Area 4277.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Chao Zhang

Save this picture! Perspective view of the street corner. Image © Chao Zhang

Site and Building

This project is located in Baoshan district, Shanghai. The project site is at a long and narrow triangular site formed by two urban roads intersecting each other at a 70-degree angle, with functions of a city exhibition center and community public facilities. At the city level, our concerns are how to effectively make the building fit to the site, form an attractive image toward the city. create a main entrance of the community, guide the traffic flow, therefore archive a multi-layer public space and vivid image of urban life.

Save this picture! Aerial view of the south side. Image © Chao Zhang

Save this picture! Streetscape of the South Side. Image © Chao Zhang

Function Organization and Spatial Sequence

This design includes two main axes, with the north-south one forming the entrance to the community and the east-west one defining the main interior space. Three grey spaces from the west to east are an open water courtyard at the street corner, a bamboo courtyard with a large canopy at the entrance and a "floating" courtyard at the end.

Save this picture! Program Distribution. Image Courtesy of Shenzhen Huahui Design

The entrance hall divides the space into two parts: the west part centralizes most community service function and city exhibition center while the east part is senior citizens activity center. Meanwhile, a designed landscape of the canopy in the entrance front area and a corridor in the back area integrate the space in a whole.

Save this picture! Perspective view of the street corner. Image © Chao Zhang

The function of the west side arranges around a courtyard, bringing in natural light and landscape. Combining with the grey space at the corner on the first floor, the west side provides a healthy and comfortable activity environment. The community dining hall is located in the east side on the first floor, a relatively independent area so that it is convenient to use and to introduce the ground landscape.

The Design of the foyer introduces the daylight and presents a sundial-like look. The pitched roof sets an upward image for the space which strengthens the sense of natural daylight and ritual .In the outdoor, it is the east-west corridor. The skyward opening formed by the roof and the corridor displays a similar logic with the indoor space but a different spatial experience.

Save this picture! Entrance Courtyard and the Water Space. Image © Chao Zhang

The fold window designed on the façade of the building，create a unique sense of rhythm, meanwhile form an impressive image of the light effect.

Settings of Open Space

Considering this architecture is an important node in the city, the new building provide many open spaces in which people can relax, stay and have fun. To enhance the vibrancy and sense of the participation of the site, we make the most of the bottom space and design pools and activity spaces at the corner. The grey space at the main entrance presents more of the sense of ritual of the community. At the east end, we design a small courtyard to frame the sky and the park through the enclosure of the walls.

Texture and Features on Facade

We employ piloti to increase transparency and try to create a sense of floating horizon and continuity so as to resonate with the spatial characteristic of the street.

Save this picture! Part of the Architecture. Image © Chao Zhang

The main outer facade adopts the combination of orange flat ceramic panels and triangular ceramic panels. Ingeniously, the design of fold windows on the facade shows great integrality, clear volume and a strong sense of rhythm in the daylight. The bright color also adds a vibrant element to the community. All-glass facade of the community school on the third floor not only brings in sufficient sunlight but also becomes a special element of the whole space. It contrast vividly with the orange-red ceramic panels

Save this picture! Street Corner Courtyard and Grey Space. Image © Chao Zhang

As for such a typical community public architecture, we would like to use a clear and simple design logic to create an organic relation among city, community and its people, making the site a special public urban space.