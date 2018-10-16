Invisible Doors: How to Stylishly Hide the Doors In Your Projects

Save this picture! Linvisibile Alba Infinito Hinged Door, Microcement Finish. Image Courtesy of Linvisibile

Sometimes a door can be a huge headache in a project. Think of a continuous, clean facade... having a door in the middle of it can ruin the clarity of the design. But a door need not be the traditional wood-paneled, brass-knobbed portal most of us are used to, much less an eyesore.

But what if they could disappear from sight entirely? We’ve all dreamed of hidden passages and secret rooms tucked away in our homes. But for these to work, the entry must be disguised or hidden itself.

The Italian company Linvisibile makes these dreams possible, producing a patented high-end invisible flush to wall doors. Not only to provide a secret getaway but to also fit in the elegant, mystic, and private atmosphere of interiors in a functional space-saving way.

Even a small detail can create a big disparity in terms of sophistication and elegance. The panels, carefully designed and equipped with boiserie and skirting systems merge completely with the wall and can be transformed in a variety of different forms: either an entertaining entrance with a 360 degree pivoting panel, a wall-like panel finished in the same material of the wall, a glass sliding system that is not only a door but also a separator, and many other features.

Although using traditional types of openings, like sliding, pivoting and hinged, there are several possibilities to improve the appearance of doors in projects. Here are some of them:

1. Use the same material for the wall and door

Save this picture! Linvisibile Orizzonte_Marble Boiserie applied on the Brezza Filo 10 Vertical Pivot door. Image Courtesy of Linvisibile

Save this picture! Linvisibile Technical Closures - Extra Closure - stone finish. Image Courtesy of Linvisibile

It is possible that the wall and door have the same finishes, whatever they may be. It can come from the more traditional, like wood and laminates, or other rarely seen, such as concrete, marble, and leather, for example.

2. Incorporate doors into rounded walls

Save this picture! Linvisibile - Alba Curved Hinged door - as wall finish. Image Courtesy of Linvisibile

Yes, almost always, doors and windows in rounded walls end up looking a bit strange. The joining of curved and straight lines does not work so well in practice. For this, it is important that the door follow the same curvature of the wall. To do this, an extruded aluminum frame is integrated into the wall, making a perfect anchorage of the aluminum to the walls

3. Hide storage areas on wall panels

Save this picture! Linvisibile - Technical Closures - Nicchio - wallpaper finish. Image Courtesy of Linvisibile

Have you ever wondered where brooms and floor mats are stored in many of the houses we show in ArchDaily? Or how can they be so neat all the time? Incorporate stylish storage spaces. Yes, you can throw all your mess in a closet to create a clean environment ready for a photo shoot. The most important characteristics of the Extra Closures are the solidity and sturdiness of the 35 mm thick panel. Indeed Extra Closures keep the hinged door structure unaltered (pull model), ideal for closing off those technical compartments and blind corners typical of a home.

Save this picture! Linvisibile - Technical Closures - Extra Closures - Multiple Leaves Lacquered. Image Courtesy of Linvisibile

4. Highlight the door as a work of art

Save this picture! Linvisibile - Brezza Filo 10 Vertical Pivot Door_Alcantara® Finish. Image Courtesy of Linvisibile

Consider highlighting the door as a work of art. At times, contrasting materials or colors can be very interesting. Even so, if the idea is that nothing but the operable panel appears, Extruded aluminium frame replaces the frame (outer frame-posts) and adapts to walls and plasterboard walls with different thickness.

