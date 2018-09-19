World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. L.A.’s Walt Disney Concert Hall Will Be Lit by Algorithms in Dream-Like Light Show

L.A.’s Walt Disney Concert Hall Will Be Lit by Algorithms in Dream-Like Light Show

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
L.A.’s Walt Disney Concert Hall Will Be Lit by Algorithms in Dream-Like Light Show
Save this picture!
L.A.’s Walt Disney Concert Hall Will Be Lit by Algorithms in Dream-Like Light Show, © Refik Anadol
© Refik Anadol

As part of an upcoming centennial celebration, the Los Angeles Philharmonic, media artist Refik Anadol, and Google Arts & Culture have partnered to create WDCH Dreams, a series of digital art projections that will bathe the Walt Disney Concert Hall in “dream-like” light.

For the project, Anadol and Google Arts & Culture have translated the L.A.Philharmonic orchestra’s complete digital archives—over 45 terabytes’ worth of recordings, images, and video—into millions of data points. This “data universe” will be manipulated by deep neural networks and projected as three dimensional light displays across the rounded stainless steel geometries of the Gehry Partners–designed concert hall.

© Refik Anadol © Refik Anadol © Refik Anadol © Refik Anadol + 10

Save this picture!
© Refik Anadol
© Refik Anadol

The light shows will be joined by a soundtrack crafted by sound designers Parag K. Mital, Robert Thomas, and Kerim Karaoglu. The music will use selections from the philharmonic’s archives that have been sorted into thematic compositions by machine learning algorithms.

Save this picture!
© Refik Anadol
© Refik Anadol

Inside the concert hall, the Ira Gershwin Gallery will contain a companion installation where participants can interact with the philharmonic’s archives via a mirrored, U-shaped room with two-channel projection.

Save this picture!
© Refik Anadol
© Refik Anadol

Billed as an “exploration of synergies between art and technology, and architecture and institutional memory” in a press release, the “data sculpture” shows will take the form of nightly “performances” between September 28 to October 6, 2018.

Save this picture!
© Refik Anadol
© Refik Anadol

The Ira Gershwin Gallery opens to the public on September 28 and will remain open throughout the Centennial season. 

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. " L.A.’s Walt Disney Concert Hall Will Be Lit by Algorithms in Dream-Like Light Show" 19 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/902277/s-walt-disney-concert-hall-will-be-lit-by-algorithms-in-dream-like-light-show/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »