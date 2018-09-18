World
  3. RIBA Plan of Work for Fire Safety Announced In the Wake of Grenfell and Mackintosh Disasters

RIBA Plan of Work for Fire Safety Announced In the Wake of Grenfell and Mackintosh Disasters

RIBA Plan of Work for Fire Safety Announced In the Wake of Grenfell and Mackintosh Disasters, © Flickr user paulhird. Licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0
© Flickr user paulhird. Licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

Following the Grenfell Tower fire in June 2017, which claimed 72 lives, the RIBA has launched a consultation for a new “Plan of Work for Fire Safety.”

Having consistently called for changes to building regulations in the wake of the tragedy, the organization has produced the document in response to Dame Judith Hackitt’s Independent Review of Building Regulations and Fire Safety, and her call for “greater transparency, accountability, and collaboration” from the industry.

The full document, developed jointly with the Association for Specialist Fire Protection, is available for download on the RIBA’s website, alongside directions for readers to send feedback and questions. The document, open for consultation until 11th October 2018, includes a “best practice process map” designed to “make clear the roles, responsibilities, and deliverables for fire safety at each stage of a building’s lifecycle.”

The document also outlines proposed solutions to current issues, such as the lack of dutyholders responsible for implementing fire safety measures, design decisions being made too late in the process, and a lack of Fire and Rescue Authority oversight during building use.

The Plan of Work for Fire Safety is a vital resource for design and construction teams and building owners, providing much-needed clarity on fire safety roles and responsibilities at every stage of the process. We cannot wait for longer-term regulatory change to come into force, the construction industry needs immediate guidance. I encourage all RIBA members and other industry professionals to provide detailed feedback on this draft document, which we hope will be an important step to further strengthen consideration of fire safety in all aspects of building design, procurement, construction, and maintenance.
-Lucy Carmichael, Director of Practice, RIBA

The devastating impact of fire on lives and buildings have been brought to the fore in recent years, with tragedies such as Grenfell Tower, the Mackintosh at the Glasgow School of Art, and the National Museum in Brazil.

An inquiry into the Grenfell Fire is ongoing. You can read our previous coverage of matters pertaining to the tragedy here.

News via: RIBA

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "RIBA Plan of Work for Fire Safety Announced In the Wake of Grenfell and Mackintosh Disasters" 18 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/902265/riba-plan-of-work-for-fire-safety-announced-in-the-wake-of-grenfell-and-mackintosh-disasters/> ISSN 0719-8884

