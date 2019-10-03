World
  7. Shanghai Nanxiang Neighborhood Center / XYP Design+Technology

Shanghai Nanxiang Neighborhood Center / XYP Design+Technology

Shanghai Nanxiang Neighborhood Center / XYP Design+Technology
© Xun Yu
© Xun Yu

© Xun Yu © Xun Yu © Xun Yu © Xun Yu + 31

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Community Center  · 
Shanghai, China
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project XYP Design+Technology
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    12000.0 m2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2018
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    BEIMU, Hangzhou, GUANGDONG GOLDEN CLASS TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED, Senwang Industry, Quzhou

  • Architect in Charge

    Xun Yu

  • Design Team

    Yage Ma, Xiuxiu Wang, Yang Yang, An Yan

  • Photographs

  • Structural / Building technical Design

    Tongji University Architectural Design and Research Institute Co., Ltd.

  • Client

    Nanxiang Town, Jiading District, Shanghai
More Specs Less Specs

Sky Village
The Community Center Naxiang should not only be a place for commerce or entertainment, but should provide public services and communication opportunities for the neighborhood.

© Xun Yu
© Xun Yu

The traditional villages in area of the Yangtze River contain courtyards of every household, and places where the villagers gather. For example at the well, on the steps for public laundry by the water, under a big tree, or in the family temple etc.

Courtesy of XYP Design+Technology
Courtesy of XYP Design+Technology

The space sequence from private to semi-public, then to public, reflects people's work and daily life. These spaces became also the social links for the people. Unfortunately these villages have disappeared in the process of urbanization in Nanxiang.

© Xun Yu
© Xun Yu

In order to embody and restore the traditional spatial context in modern architecture, we have lifted the courtyards with traditional scales to the air, connected with large stair steps, extending to the ground.

© Xun Yu
© Xun Yu
Courtesy of XYP Design+Technology
Courtesy of XYP Design+Technology
© Xun Yu
© Xun Yu

Several small courtyards enclose a large courtyard, organized like an old village. The sky square has the scale of a traditional village and provides space for communication and gathering.

© Xun Yu
© Xun Yu
© Xun Yu
© Xun Yu

Going up the big stair, you can pass through several green platforms. In the sky courtyards, there are small library, tea rooms and other spaces for neighborhood activities. In lower floors, there are room for health centers, gymnasiums, community organizations, in which all functions are connected by a veranda. In the underground a supermarket is planned for the surrounding residents.

© Xun Yu
© Xun Yu

Though the Community Center Nanxiang is a four-story modern building, the spatial identity is consistent with the traditional villages. Only the courtyards are lifted from ground to the air, so we called it a “Sky Village”.

© Xun Yu
© Xun Yu

About this office
XYP Design+Technology
Office

