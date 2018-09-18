World
  ArchDaily
  News
  3. BIM Workstations Go Head-To-Head in REVIT Shootout

BIM Workstations Go Head-To-Head in REVIT Shootout

  • 03:30 - 18 September, 2018
BIM Workstations Go Head-To-Head in REVIT Shootout
Save this picture!
BIM Workstations Go Head-To-Head in REVIT Shootout, Courtesy of BOXX
Courtesy of BOXX

Lanmar Services’ CTO Larry Kleinkemper, AIA, creates 3D laser scans and BIM project files for some of the world’s leading architecture firms and their high-profile projects. Because of these massive data sets, Lanmar demands the best CAD computer workstations available. In this must-see video, Kleinkemper compares two workstations recommended by their respective manufacturers as optimal Autodesk Revit solutions.

The BOXX APEXX S3 and the DELL PRECISION 7920 battle it out in a side-by-side comparison to determine which workstation runs CAD applications better.

After watching the video, click here to learn how to customize a CAD workstation and why an optimized system accelerates your workflow—saving you both time and money.

Cite: "BIM Workstations Go Head-To-Head in REVIT Shootout" 18 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/902222/bim-workstations-go-head-to-head-in-revit-shootout/> ISSN 0719-8884

