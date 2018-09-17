World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. A Definitive List of the Best U.S. Architecture Schools 2019

A Definitive List of the Best U.S. Architecture Schools 2019

A Definitive List of the Best U.S. Architecture Schools 2019
Earlier this month, we published the results of DesignIntelligence’s annual ranking of U.S. architecture schools, listing the top Undergraduate and Graduate schools for 2019. Using feedback from architecture and interior design professionals, the full analysis delves deeper than a generic “Most Admired Architecture Schools” list, and instead breaks the rankings down into twelve categories, focusing on technology, design theory, and more.

Free and open to the public, the full list on DesignIntelligence’s website offers comprehensive top-10 listings at both Undergraduate and Graduate level across the twelve categories, attained from surveys from approximately 6000 professionals, 360 academics, and 5500 students. Below, we have summarized the findings in a top-5 format, with the full listings ready to be explored on the official website here.

Communication and Presentation Skills

Undergraduate
1. Cornell University
2. Southern California Institute of Architecture
3. California Polytechnic, San Luis Obispo
4. Syracuse University
5. Cooper Union

Graduate
1. Harvard University
2. Columbia University
3. Yale University
4. Cornell University
5. Southern California Institute of Architecture

Construction Materials and Methods

Undergraduate
1. California Polytechnic, San Luis Obispo
2. Virginia Tech
3. Cornell University
4. Auburn University
5. Syracuse University

Graduate
1. Massachusetts Institute of Technology
2. Harvard University
3. Cornell University
4. Georgia Institute of Technology
5. Virginia Tech

Design Technologies

Undergraduate
1. Southern California Institute of Architecture
2. Cornell University
3. California Polytechnic, San Luis Obispo
4. University of Southern California
5. Syracuse University

Graduate
1. Massachusetts Institute of Technology
2. Columbia University
3. Harvard University
4. Southern California Institute of Architecture
5. Cornell University

Design Theory and Practice

Undergraduate
1. Cornell University
2. Cooper Union
3. Southern California Institute of Architecture
4. Rice University
5. Syracuse University

Graduate
1. Harvard University
2. Columbia University
3. Yale University
4. Princeton University
5. Cornell University

Engineering Fundamentals

Undergraduate
1. California Polytechnic, San Luis Obispo
2. Virginia Tech
3. Cornell University
4. Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
5. Carnegie Mellon University

Graduate
1. Massachusetts Institute of Technology
2. Georgia Institute of Technology
3. Cornell University
4. Virginia Tech
5. Harvard University

Healthy Built Environments

Undergraduate
1. California Polytechnic, San Luis Obispo
2. Cornell University
3. Virginia Tech
4. University of Oregon
5. University of Southern California

Graduate
1. Harvard University
2. Massachusetts Institute of Technology
3. Cornell University
4. Columbia University
5. University of California, Berkeley

Interdisciplinary Studies

Undergraduate
1. Cornell University
2. California Polytechnic, San Luis Obispo
3. University of Southern California
4. Virginia Tech
5. Syracuse University

Graduate
1. Harvard University
2. Columbia University
3. Massachusetts Institute of Technology
4. Cornell University
5. Southern California Institute of Architecture

Transdisciplinary Collaboration across A/E/C

Undergraduate
1. California Polytechnic, San Luis Obispo
2. Cornell University
3. Virginia Tech
4. University of Southern California
5. Syracuse University

Graduate
1. Massachusetts Institute of Technology
2. Harvard University
3. Columbia University
4. Cornell University
5. Georgia Institute of Technology

Project Planning and Management

Undergraduate
1. California Polytechnic, San Luis Obispo
2. Cornell University
3. Syracuse University
4. Virginia Tech
5. University of Southern California

Graduate
1. Harvard University
2. Cornell University
3. Columbia University
4. University of Southern California
5. Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Practice Management

Undergraduate
1. California Polytechnic, San Luis Obispo
2. Cornell University
3. Virginia Tech
4. University of Southern California
5. Syracuse University

Graduate
1. Harvard University
2. Cornell University
3. Columbia University
4. University of Southern California
5. Kansas State University, Manhattan, KS

Research

Undergraduate
1. Cornell University
2. Southern California Institute of Architecture
3. California Polytechnic, San Luis Obispo
4. Cooper Union
5. Carnegie Mellon University

Graduate
1. Harvard University
2. Massachusetts Institute of Technology
3. Columbia University
4. Cornell University
5. Princeton University

Sustainable Built Environments / Adaptive Design / Resilient Design

Undergraduate
1. California Polytechnic, San Luis Obispo
2. Cornell University
3. University of Oregon
4. Virginia Tech
5. University of Southern California

Graduate
1. Massachusetts Institute of Technology
2. Harvard University
3. Columbia University
4. University of California, Berkeley
5. Cornell University

News via: DesignIntelligence

About this author
Niall Patrick Walsh
Author

