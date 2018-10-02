Ants House / Studio MIOLK

+ 24

Architects Studio MIOLK

Location Iași, Romania

Lead Architects Adriana Gheorghiescu, Alexandra Berdan

Area 170.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Laurian Ghinitoiu

Collaborators Ramona Costea, Tiberiu Teodor-Stanciu, Ancuța Costandache, Daniel Miroțoi, Oana Păsălău, Andreea Radu More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Ants House is a one-family home in Iasi, Romania, which proposes experimenting with a new way of living together. In a rigid and relatively small volume, the house shows the spatial richness that results from careful work with space.

Sculpted in a compact form, with a footprint of 8m x 8m and a 160 sqm surface, the interior spaces take up the slope of the land and work with the half-tiers.

Beneficiaries are a sociable family, with great dearness for urban and comfortable outdoor spaces. The house treats the interior as an urban space, where the living area becomes an intimate square.

It receives the light from the top and the windows of the night spaces, which are assimilated to some houses on the slope, oriented towards it. The internal staircase is a trembling amphladage that links several points.