BW House / FeA

Architects
LocationCầu Giấy, Vietnam
Area160.0 m2
Project Year2017
Photographs
TeamVu Nam Son, Vu Quynh Giao
Mechanical ContractorXuongcokhiox
Text description provided by the architects. The 4 story house is for a family of 4, including parents and 2 grown-up sons. At the moment, those 2 sons are studying abroad and visit home occasionally, the house, therefore, is designed based on requires of the middle-aged couple, who asked for large and airy common spaces without separated walls, to easily keep an eye on each other.
The renovation has been done on an L-shape, 3-story building. We agreed with the investor to remain the old structure in order to shorten construction time and reduce the cost. The house is located at a T-junction and its facade heads west without any sun cover. At this hottest spot, we decided to put the bathroom in the master bedroom and roof it with a small garden.
The garden rooftop is playing a role of a green block to reduce the heat, cool down spaces around. Garden and floor of the house are made 600mm higher than the ground to keep it clean and providing a good vision to the surrounding busy streets and park. Garden is merged and in harmony with the building, gives the sense of space but still privacy.