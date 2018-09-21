BW House / FeA

+ 20

Architects FeA

Location Cầu Giấy, Vietnam

Area 160.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs thienthach

Manufacturers Loading...

Team Vu Nam Son, Vu Quynh Giao

Mechanical Contractor Xuongcokhiox More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The 4 story house is for a family of 4, including parents and 2 grown-up sons. At the moment, those 2 sons are studying abroad and visit home occasionally, the house, therefore, is designed based on requires of the middle-aged couple, who asked for large and airy common spaces without separated walls, to easily keep an eye on each other.

The renovation has been done on an L-shape, 3-story building. We agreed with the investor to remain the old structure in order to shorten construction time and reduce the cost. The house is located at a T-junction and its facade heads west without any sun cover. At this hottest spot, we decided to put the bathroom in the master bedroom and roof it with a small garden.

The garden rooftop is playing a role of a green block to reduce the heat, cool down spaces around. Garden and floor of the house are made 600mm higher than the ground to keep it clean and providing a good vision to the surrounding busy streets and park. Garden is merged and in harmony with the building, gives the sense of space but still privacy.