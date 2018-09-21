World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. FeA
  6. 2017
  7. BW House / FeA

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

BW House / FeA

  • 22:00 - 21 September, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
BW House / FeA
Save this picture!
BW House / FeA, © thienthach
© thienthach

© thienthach © thienthach © thienthach © thienthach + 20

  • Architects

    FeA

  • Location

    Cầu Giấy, Vietnam

  • Area

    160.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    thienthach
Save this picture!
© thienthach
© thienthach

Text description provided by the architects. The 4 story house is for a family of 4, including parents and 2 grown-up sons. At the moment, those 2 sons are studying abroad and visit home occasionally, the house, therefore, is designed based on requires of the middle-aged couple, who asked for large and airy common spaces without separated walls, to easily keep an eye on each other.

Save this picture!
© thienthach
© thienthach
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© thienthach
© thienthach

The renovation has been done on an L-shape, 3-story building. We agreed with the investor to remain the old structure in order to shorten construction time and reduce the cost. The house is located at a T-junction and its facade heads west without any sun cover. At this hottest spot, we decided to put the bathroom in the master bedroom and roof it with a small garden.

Save this picture!
© thienthach
© thienthach

The garden rooftop is playing a role of a green block to reduce the heat, cool down spaces around. Garden and floor of the house are made 600mm higher than the ground to keep it clean and providing a good vision to the surrounding busy streets and park. Garden is merged and in harmony with the building, gives the sense of space but still privacy.

Save this picture!
© thienthach
© thienthach

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
FeA
Office

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Renovation Vietnam
Cite: "BW House / FeA" 21 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/902179/bw-house-fea/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »